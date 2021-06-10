Denmark is to
scrap the use of masks in most public spaces from next Monday, and allow 25,000
fans to watch European Championship matches in the capital, Copenhagen. Under a
government agreement, restaurants can stay open until midnight from tomorrow.
Masks will still be required on public transport for people who aren’t sitting
down.
Moscow’s Covid field
hospitals are to reopen after the Russian capital reported the highest number
of cases this year. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the situation "remains
difficult” with a new surge of over 4,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, although he
insists no new lockdowns are planned. More than 800 cases were reported on
Wednesday in Russia’s second city, St Petersburg, which is hosting seven
European Championship matches.
The crowd had enjoyed three hours of tennis on the main Philippe-Chatrier court and Djokovic was leading 3-2 in the fourth set. The game resumed at 23:16 local time and Djokovic promptly completed the set and the match.
Portugal has extended its highest state of alert to 27 June but will continue easing Covid restrictions for all areas except Lisbon and three other municipalities. For the rest of the country, remote working is now no longer compulsory and opening hours are back to normal in shops and cafes. Portugal reported no deaths on Wednesday but 890 cases, the highest daily figure for three months.
Cyprus is relaxing Covid restrictions today, allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time in 15 months. But dancefloors won’t be open – you’ll have to dance around the tables - and bar areas won’t be reopening until 1 July.
Front pages: PM 'downbeat' on unlocking
BBCCopyright: BBC
The G7 summit features in several of today's newspapers, as
world leaders begin to arrive in Cornwall before the official meeting starts on
Friday.
The Daily Telegraph reports on an aspect of the deal expected to be signed by the president and the
prime minister when they meet in Cornwall - the full reopening of transatlantic
air travel.
The Telegraph suggests that
a joint taskforce is to be set up which could give its recommendations next
month. The paper believes this offers "the hope of US holidays later this
summer being salvaged".
The Daily Mail's front page focuses on the coronavirus lockdown measures which, under the original plan, were due to end in England on 21 June.
Under the headline: "The data's great, now cast off our chains", its leader urges Boris Johnson to stick to his plans.
The Times reports that, whether or not restrictions are relaxed later this month, Johnson will lift the 30-person limit on weddings.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to appear infront of a committee of MPs later to answer questions about his handling of
the coronavirus pandemic
It comes after Hancock was accused byDominic Cummings of a string of mistakes - and of lying to the prime
minister - at the start of the crisis
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is clear Covid cases are rising and
hospitalisations increasing, as a decision on 21 June unlocking looms
Travel
industry figures dismiss
the latest moves by the US and UK to reopen travel as No 10 says the
PM and US president Joe Biden would "work to relaunch UK-US travel as soon
as possible"
And Consumer group Which? says there are still "serious
problems" among private Covid testing firms, with rogue operators
making misleading claims
What accusations does Matt Hancock face?
Health Secretary Matt Hancock will have the chance to address a number of accusations made about him when he answers questions from MPs looking into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The session comes after the prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed Mr Hancock should have been fired on several occasions for “lying” to the cabinet during the crisis.
Hancock denies the claims and said he has been guided by the science throughout and has worked to protect the NHS and save lives.
