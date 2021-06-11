EPA Copyright: EPA

He may already be well known to the other G7 leaders having served for eight years as president of the European Central Bank, but this is Mario Draghi’s first summit as Italy’s prime minister - and he’ll be keen to establish his authority around the table in Cornwall.

Italy is sometimes perceived as punching below its weight in international affairs. The influential figure of Mario Draghi changes that image.

As the first country in the West to be crushed by the pandemic, Italy led the push for a significant EU recovery fund and is its largest recipient.

Draghi will be keen to keep the issue of post-Covid rebuilding on the agenda. And as joint host with the UK of COP26, the UN environment conference, efforts to combat climate change will be central to Italy’s aims at this G7.

Italy also presides over the G20 this year, so it is responsible for taking any pledges from Cornwall to October’s summit with other key world leaders in Rome.