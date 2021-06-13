Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit
Environment on agenda for closing day of G7 summit

  1. PM’s ‘Blue Planet’ fund among Sunday’s announcements

    Boris Johnson talks to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the G7 summit
    Image caption: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the need for "joined-up global action" on the environment with PM Boris Johnson on Saturday

    We told you earlier about Sir David Attenborough’s address to the G7 leaders on Sunday, as they set out plans to tackle climate change.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the Cornwall summit, is also launching a £500m fund to protect the world's oceans and marine life.

    The Blue Planet fund will help countries, including Ghana, Indonesia and Pacific island states, tackle unsustainable fishing, protect and restore coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and coral reefs, and reduce marine pollution.

    Johnson says protecting the planet is "the most important thing we as leaders can do for our people".

    "There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth," he says, on Saturday.

    It followed a meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres at the summit in which they discussed the need for "joined-up global action" on climate change and pandemic preparedness.

  2. What happened at the G7 yesterday?

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie arrive to greet attendees during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay
    Image caption: Many of Saturday's events took place on Cornwall's sandy shores - but the political outlook was not always so sunny
    • The second day of the summit saw Boris Johnson in bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as EU chief Ursula von der Leyen – with the issue of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol at the forefront of discussions
    • According to Downing Street, the UK PM told EU leaders he wants "pragmatism and compromise on all sides" – but his foremost duty is to uphold the territorial integrity of the UK. EU leaders reiterated that they expected Johnson to respect the original terms of the Brexit agreement
    • The G7 group focus on Saturday was the Carbis Bay Declaration - a commitment by the G7 to combine resources to halt any repeat of the Covid pandemic
    • The seven leaders also agreed a spending plan for infrastructure investment in developing countries to counter China's growing global influence
    • The afternoon saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcome leaders from Australia, South Korea and South Africa – with the Indian prime minister Narenda Modi joining remotely because of Covid restrictions – as part of the UK’s "global Britain" agenda
    • Saturday concluded with a flypast by the Red Arrows and a barbecue on the beach, with toasted marshmallows, hot buttered rum and sea shanties among the diversions for the assembled world leaders.

  3. G7 leaders prepare to tackle climate change

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough
    Sir David Attenborough will tell leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall today that they're facing the most important decisions in the history of mankind - as they try to tackle climate change.

    The naturalist will address world leaders at a meeting on Sunday as they set out plans to cut carbon emissions and restore biodiversity.

    Climate change is one of the key themes at the three-day summit in Carbis Bay.

    Sir David will warn G7 leaders that humans may be "on the verge of destabilising the entire planet" - with the natural world already "greatly diminished".

    The group of seven - the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy - are expected to pledge to almost halve their emissions by 2030, relative to 2010 levels.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also use the summit to launch a £500m campaign aimed at protecting the world's marine life.

    Saturday saw a number of protesters highlighting the climate change theme locally, including an Extinction Rebeliion march through Falmouth and a "paddle-out" at Gullyngvase Beach, organised by Surfers Against Sewage.

  4. Good morning

    The Red Arrows fly over St Ives Head, during the G7 summit in Cornwall.
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The Red Arrows performed a flypast ahead of a BBQ dinner at the summit on Saturday evening

    Welcome to the final day of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Looks like it’s going to be another sunny - and hot - day.

    We’ll be bringing you all the latest news from Carbis Bay, as the leaders are joined by legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough - and the environment takes centre stage.

