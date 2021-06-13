Reuters Copyright: Reuters UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the need for "joined-up global action" on the environment with PM Boris Johnson on Saturday Image caption: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the need for "joined-up global action" on the environment with PM Boris Johnson on Saturday

We told you earlier about Sir David Attenborough’s address to the G7 leaders on Sunday, as they set out plans to tackle climate change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the Cornwall summit, is also launching a £500m fund to protect the world's oceans and marine life.

The Blue Planet fund will help countries, including Ghana, Indonesia and Pacific island states, tackle unsustainable fishing, protect and restore coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and coral reefs, and reduce marine pollution.

Johnson says protecting the planet is "the most important thing we as leaders can do for our people".

"There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth," he says, on Saturday.

It followed a meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres at the summit in which they discussed the need for "joined-up global action" on climate change and pandemic preparedness.