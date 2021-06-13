PM’s ‘Blue Planet’ fund among Sunday’s announcements
PM’s ‘Blue Planet’ fund among Sunday’s announcements
We told you earlier about Sir David Attenborough’s address to the G7 leaders on Sunday, as they set out plans to tackle climate change.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the Cornwall summit, is also launching a £500m fund to protect the world's oceans and marine life.
The Blue Planet fund will help countries, including Ghana, Indonesia and Pacific island states, tackle unsustainable fishing, protect and restore coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and coral reefs, and reduce marine pollution.
Johnson says protecting the planet is "the most important thing we as leaders can do for our people".
"There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth," he says, on Saturday.
It followed a meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres at the summit in which they discussed the need for "joined-up global action" on climate change and pandemic preparedness.
What happened at the G7 yesterday?
G7 leaders prepare to tackle climate change
Sir David Attenborough will tell leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall today that they're facing the most important decisions in the history of mankind - as they try to tackle climate change.
The naturalist will address world leaders at a meeting on Sunday as they set out plans to cut carbon emissions and restore biodiversity.
Climate change is one of the key themes at the three-day summit in Carbis Bay.
Sir David will warn G7 leaders that humans may be "on the verge of destabilising the entire planet" - with the natural world already "greatly diminished".
The group of seven - the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy - are expected to pledge to almost halve their emissions by 2030, relative to 2010 levels.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also use the summit to launch a £500m campaign aimed at protecting the world's marine life.
Saturday saw a number of protesters highlighting the climate change theme locally, including an Extinction Rebeliion march through Falmouth and a "paddle-out" at Gullyngvase Beach, organised by Surfers Against Sewage.
