When Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference at 18:00 BST he'll be joined by Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and the UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance.
It's expected that he'll announce a four-week delay to the final easing of restrictions - which had been planned for 21 June.
Not-yet-weds: 'We'll lose thousands'
The news on a delay to the easing of restrictions in England will hit people hard in different ways - but one group feeling especially frustrated include those planning to get married.
Many will have already had their plans postponed and changed because of the pandemic.
One couple from Liverpool say they will lose "thousands of pounds" if the 30-person limit for guests isn't lifted from 21 June as initially expected.
Sian Holmes and Daniel Whiteley have planned a 54-guest wedding on 25 June.
Miss Holmes says she struggles "to understand the disparity" in rules between weddings and larger sporting events.
"It's not just a party. It is an important life event for people to celebrate together," she says.
"Ultimately, for ourselves and thousands of other couples and suppliers we just want weddings to take place in a meaningful and a safe way."
Miss Holmes said the rules for weddings were still the same as they were last summer - despite advances in vaccines and testing, as well as the ability to track and trace guests.
"We just don't understand why the government can't use the tools that it has created to ensure that this sector can reopen fully and to ensure that couples can have what we've been saving up for and been planning for a very long time," she added.
What's the latest across the world?
Here is a round-up of the latest developments from around the globe this morning:
India has reported 70,421 new Covid infections, the lowest since 31 March, data from the health ministry shows
The South African president says the country needs "more assistance" as it faces a third wave of coronavirus
The former chief of Myanmar's Covid-19 immunisation programme has been arrested and faces charges of high treason for colluding with opponents of the military
South Korea will exempt some travellers who have received their jabs overseas from its mandatory two-week quarantine starting 1 July
BreakingJohnson to update country later
Boris Johnson will give a press conference at 1800 BST to update the country on when coronavirus restrictions in England will lift.
It's expected he will say the planned 21 June unlocking is off and restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after that.
The papers: 'Freedom day on hold'
Today's front pages are reflecting, for those of us in England, the joy at England winning their first Euro 2020 match - and the frustration that lockdown easing in the country being delayed.
The Daily Mail accuses the prime minister of ignoring a "mounting revolt by Tory MPs and dire warnings from the hospitality and theatre industries".
But, as the Guardian points out, ministers were advised that the delay could keep thousands out of hospital by allowing time for nine million more people to get a second jab.
The Times reveals the four-week delay was signed off by the government's four most senior ministers - after a briefing by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.
As we've heard this morning, it's understood that the prime minister will announce a four-week delay to lifting the remaining lockdown restrictions later.
Health and Social Care Minister Edward Argar would not confirm the delay to BBC Breakfast but he says a month delay would allow more second jabs to be delivered.
"If we're going at a run rate of 250,000-300,000 second jabs each day - a month gives you roughly 10 million," he says.
Argar says Boris Johnson will be considering "all options".
On whether there could be some exemptions for weddings he says it has been "hugely distressing" for those who have had to postpone.
"I know that that is something the prime minister will be very mindful of and I think he'll be very sensitive to the situation, that those individuals, those couples find themselves in."
Why a delay to rules easing in England?
Here is a bit more about the decision to delay lifting restrictions on social contact in England.
It could mean that the capacity limits for sports events (including Euro 2020 games at London's Wembley Stadium), as well as pubs and cinemas, remain the same.
Nightclubs, which were due to open for the first time since the pandemic began, would also stay closed.
We are expecting to hear from PM Boris Johnson later, when he's set to confirm the delay and set out more information about what exactly it means.
The extension will be put to a Commons vote this month and could trigger a sizeable Conservative backbench rebellion.
Many scientists have called for the reopening to be delayed to enable more people to be vaccinated and receive second doses amid rising cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India.
And a delay would also allow for more work to be done on whether vaccines are breaking, or simply weakening, the link between infections and hospitalisations.
At current vaccination rates, almost 16 million more doses would be given during the four-week extension, including around nine million second doses for those at greater risk of serious illness.
The seven-day average for cases in the UK is up 49% compared with the seven days before
It is cheaper to rent a property than it is to buy a home for the first time in six years, says estate agents Hamptons, with falling rents after the pandemic meaning people are spending far less to live in cities
The Scottish government is shortening the time between coronavirus vaccinations
It says people over the age of 40 who've already had a first jab can now receive their second after eight weeks, rather than 12
Education should not be "the punchbag" that takes the financial hit as Wales recovers from the pandemic, a leading economist has said
World leaders have pledged one billion Covid vaccine doses for poor countries at the end of the G7 summit
-
India has reported 70,421 new Covid infections, the lowest since 31 March, data from the health ministry shows
-
The South African president says the country needs "more assistance" as it faces a third wave of coronavirus
-
The former chief of Myanmar's Covid-19 immunisation programme has been arrested and faces charges of high treason for colluding with opponents of the military
-
South Korea will exempt some travellers who have received their jabs overseas from its mandatory two-week quarantine starting 1 July
-
We're expecting to hear from Prime Minister Boris Johnson today, when he's set to confirm a delay to lifting all coronavirus restrictions in England beyond 21 June
-
Senior ministers have signed off on the decision, with government sources telling the BBC most current rules will remain for another four weeks after this date
-
On Sunday, the UK recorded 7,490 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths within 28 days of a positive test
-
The seven-day average for cases in the UK is up 49% compared with the seven days before
-
It is cheaper to rent a property than it is to buy a home for the first time in six years, says estate agents Hamptons, with falling rents after the pandemic meaning people are spending far less to live in cities
-
The Scottish government is shortening the time between coronavirus vaccinations
-
It says people over the age of 40 who've already had a first jab can now receive their second after eight weeks, rather than 12
-
Education should not be "the punchbag" that takes the financial hit as Wales recovers from the pandemic, a leading economist has said
-
Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf has said it is fair to question whether restrictions in Scotland will be at level zero by the end of June
-
First minister Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Scotland's restrictions on Tuesday
PM to be joined by Whitty and Vallance
Here is a round-up of the latest developments from around the globe this morning:
