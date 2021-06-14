Video content Video caption: Engaged couple Daniel Whiteley and Sian Holmes are due to marry on 25 June Engaged couple Daniel Whiteley and Sian Holmes are due to marry on 25 June

The news on a delay to the easing of restrictions in England will hit people hard in different ways - but one group feeling especially frustrated include those planning to get married.

Many will have already had their plans postponed and changed because of the pandemic.

One couple from Liverpool say they will lose "thousands of pounds" if the 30-person limit for guests isn't lifted from 21 June as initially expected.

Sian Holmes and Daniel Whiteley have planned a 54-guest wedding on 25 June.

Miss Holmes says she struggles "to understand the disparity" in rules between weddings and larger sporting events.

"It's not just a party. It is an important life event for people to celebrate together," she says.

"Ultimately, for ourselves and thousands of other couples and suppliers we just want weddings to take place in a meaningful and a safe way."

Miss Holmes said the rules for weddings were still the same as they were last summer - despite advances in vaccines and testing, as well as the ability to track and trace guests.

"We just don't understand why the government can't use the tools that it has created to ensure that this sector can reopen fully and to ensure that couples can have what we've been saving up for and been planning for a very long time," she added.