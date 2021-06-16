EPA Copyright: EPA Denis Protsenko is head of Moscow's Kommunarka hospital, which has seen a big rise in admissions Image caption: Denis Protsenko is head of Moscow's Kommunarka hospital, which has seen a big rise in admissions

The head of Moscow’s main Covid hospital, Denis Protsenko, says more than 200 patients are being admitted every day – a higher rate than in Russia’s first two Covid waves. He’s given an interview in which he’s said vaccination is the only way to stop the pandemic. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has spoken of an explosive growth in infections: on Tuesday alone, Moscow recorded 6,805 new Covid-19 cases while across Russia the number was 14,185.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Portugal and Spain today, kicking off a big trip to highlight the EU’s Covid recovery funds. Portugal has submitted plans to receive €16bn (£13.8bn) and Spain €140bn from the €750bn EU fund and Mrs Von der Leyen is due to approve both. The two countries have been badly hit by the pandemic and Spain is set to receive the second biggest package from the rescue fund after Italy.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex leaves seven days of self-isolation today after his wife tested positive last week. He’s had a negative test and will now plunge into an election campaign ahead of a key regional vote on Sunday.

The infection rate continues to fall in Germany, but this morning health authorities say the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has passed 90,000, with another 137 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The seven-day incidence rate is now down to 13.2 cases per 100,000 – last week it was over 20.

Spain has approved vaccinations for children from the age of 12, although health officials say they need to focus on over-40s who have not yet been vaccinated. Over-12s are included in three new groups to be vaccinated – up to the age of 39.