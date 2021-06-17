As of this morning, wearing masks is no longer compulsory in France outdoors, apart from in queues, markets, public transport and other situations involving crowds. Prime Minister Jean Castex said France was in a happy moment that meant returning to a kind of return to normal life. France’s overnight curfew, currently starting at 23:00, will end on Sunday.
The Moscow region in Russia has made vaccinations compulsory for
all service sector workers as the capital faces what the mayor calls a dramatic situation. That means, by 15 July, 60% of all employees working in
education, healthcare, entertainment and hospitality must have their first vaccinations.
The rise in cases is linked to the Delta variant that originated in India.
Spain’s 14-day incidence rate has fallen below 100 people
per 100,000 for the first time since last August. But some regions such as
Andalucia and the Basque country continue to have higher rates.
EU ambassadors have agreed to lift Covid restrictions on
travellers from the US, ahead of a busy summer season. Any member state can
impose restrictions including PCR tests or quarantine. Other states added to
the EU’s white list include Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia and Lebanon.
Serbian music festivals say they've been given the go-ahead this
summer. But festival goers will have to be vaccinated, tested or
recovered from Covid. One of the big ones, Exit festival, starts on 8 July.
The German Curevac vaccine has had disappointing
clinical results, reporting only 47% effectiveness in late-stage trials. It’s
blamed the large number of variants in circulation.
Europe’s car industry says new car registrations have surged
across the continent in the past month, indicating a strong recovery in the car
market. More than a million new passenger cars were registered in the EU, UK
and member states of the European Free Trade Associations.
Government handling of pandemic dominates Thursday's front pages
As ever, we like to start the day with a look at the papers and many of Thursday's front pages focus on Dominic Cummings' release of text messages from Boris Johnson criticising Health Secretary Matt Hancock for his performance during the pandemic.
The Metro calls the former Downing Street adviser's blog-post a "nuclear Dom", while the Guardian quotes a former colleague of Mr Cummings, saying that he is "determined to bring down the prime minister" and intent on carrying out a sustained campaign to highlight high-level incompetence.
The Daily Mirror asks why Mr Hancock still has a job given the criticism and the large numbers of deaths during the pandemic. The Daily Star takes an irreverent view, summing up the affair as "hopeless bloke said hopeless bloke was hopeless, says hopeless bloke".
Latest Post
-
of the 108,911 people tested, 135 were positive - a rise from 0.1% to 0.15%
-
most cases were among five- to 12-year-olds and 18- to 24-year-olds
-
the reproduction (R) number, of people the average infected person would infect, was an estimated 1.44
-
Scientists tracking the Covid epidemic in England say it is growing - with much of it being driven by younger age groups not yet immunised
-
However, tentative signs in the latest daily data suggest growth may be beginning to slow
-
Lockdown restrictions in England will be extended by up to four weeks as expected after MPs backed the government in a Commons vote by 461 to 60 last night
-
It means the regulations can stay in place until 19 July, despite the large Tory rebellion
-
The Welsh NHS is under "substantial pressure" as services return to pre-pandemic levels, its chief executive has warned
-
Many African countries are facing a "growing crisis" of severe oxygen shortages which is leading to preventable deaths, international health agencies have warned
Analysis: Cases growing, but some encouraging signs
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The picture presented by React is one from 10 days ago. But if we look at the daily figures published by the government, there are some encouraging signs, albeit it very tentative.
Last week, cases appeared to be doubling every 10 days - but this week, that has slowed to something closer to 14 days.
It still means the epidemic is growing - but it is the first sign of a flattening of cases.
This, of course, could be a false dawn. The rise in infections has largely been driven by north-west England - the top 20 local-authority areas with the highest rates are all in that region.
Infections could easily take off in other areas, speeding up the growth of this wave.
But if this slowing of growth holds, it is very positive.
Government scientists had feared rapid growth right up to 19 July.
This would drive up hospital admissions, albeit, because of the vaccines, at a lower rate than in previous waves.
It is still early days, but data is now a little more encouraging than it was.
More on our top story... England's growing epidemic
Our top story this morning is that a study suggests the Covid epidemic in England is growing - with much of the growth being driven by younger age groups not yet immunised.
The analysis, from the React-1 study, looked at the period 20 May to 7 June.
But tentative signs in the latest daily data suggest growth may be beginning to slow.
The rollout of jabs to younger people is key to reducing further spread, researchers from Imperial College London say.
The team, which since last year has been inviting a representative sample of the population to take Covid swab tests, found:
You can read the full story here.
You can read the full paper review here and we'll update you with any further fallout on this topic as it happens.
