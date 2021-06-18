Covid-19: Final push as all adults can book jabs

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Policing minister Kit Malthouse says the government does not have any intention to make it compulsory to return to the office - but there will be a consultation on more flexible working.

"This is a situation for employers and employees to discuss and negotiate themselves," he tells Sky News.

"I know there has been some media about this over the last two or three days, we don't have any intention to make it compulsory to return to the office.

"Our manifesto at the last election did contain a pledge to consult on more flexible working to allow people to work from home should they wish to, and we will be doing that later on this year."

It comes after the PCS union said the government must not "under any circumstances" order civil servants in England to return to the office until Covid rates are cut.

And Goldman Sachs bank has delayed plans to bring all UK staff back into the office after the government extended coronavirus restrictions to 19 July.