Covid-19: Final push as all adults can book jabs

Wales' First Minister will announce a four-week pause to the final lifting of all coronavirus restrictions later.
Mark Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Delta variant is now in every part of Wales.
"Our scientists tell us another couple of weeks will give us that data and in the meantime we will be pressing ahead, vaccinating over half a million more people in these four weeks, building up our defences in that way," he says.
The rules will be reviewed on 15 July but Drakeford says he cannot commit to lifting all restrictions then.
There will however be some "small technical amendments" made to the lockdown rules on Monday:
The number of people who can attend a wedding or civil partnership reception or wake will be determined by the size of the venue and a risk assessment
Small grassroots music and comedy venues will be able to operate on the same basis as hospitality venues, such as pubs and cafes
Primary school children in the same school contact group or bubble will be able to stay overnight in a residential outdoor education centre
Pilot events in theatre, sport and other sectors will also continue throughout June and July.
The Portuguese government has imposed a
weekend travel ban on the capital Lisbon in a bid to shield the rest of the
country from the spread of Covid. The Lisbon metropolitan area accounts for two-thirds of daily Covid cases - 804 were recorded in the capital yesterday. The
travel ban starts at 15:00 today and lasts until 06:00 on Monday. Residents and
visitors can only make essential trips in or out. The number of hospital admissions has almost doubled
in the capital in three weeks.
The situation
in Russia’s capital Moscow is “rapidly deteriorating” according to Mayor
Sergei Sobyanin. The head of the public health watchdog, Anna Popova, says the
biggest rise in cases is among 18-49 year-olds, many of whom "have
completely disregarded" Covid safety measures. Vaccinations in the city
are now compulsory for 60% of service sector staff – you can read more on this story here.
Dutch Covid
officials have recommended 1.5m (5ft) social distancing should stay in
place at least until mid-August but masks will only be required on public
transport and in airports after 26 June, reports say. It means by the end
of the month people will be allowed to return to work - up to 50% capacity in offices - as
long as the 1.5m rule is observed.
France began
enjoying life without masks outdoors yesterday, apart from crowded areas such
as queues. "The likelihood of being in contact with someone infectious is a
tenth of what is was two months ago," says epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet.
The Croatian port city of Split is welcoming its
first cruise ship for nine months this morning. MSC Splendida is the first of more
than 150 cruise ships due to arrive there this summer - half the number the city expects in a peak year.
All adults can now book Covid-19 jabs in England
The big milestone in England today is that people aged 18 and over are being invited to book their first Covid-19 jab.
The NHS plans to send out about 1.5 million texts to 18 to
20-year-olds later to urge them to book their appointments.
Yesterday, a further 11,007 cases of Covid-19 were reported,
the highest daily rise since 19 February, while a further 19 deaths were also
recorded.
The government has set a new target to have offered a first dose
to all adults by 19 July and a second dose to two-thirds of the over-40s.
Today's newspaper headlines

There are a few different coronavirus stories about in the UK newspapers this morning.
The Daily Mail says it has been told Downing Street has
"opened the door" to easing all restrictions in England two weeks
earlier than planned, because data on the effectiveness of vaccines has proved
to be far better than the initial assumptions.
There will now be a "genuine review of the data" in a
fortnight, according to a government source.
Any optimism is tempered by comments by Prof Chris Whitty -
England's chief medical adviser - reported in the Times. He
warns the UK is a entering a possible "third significant wave".
Analysis by the Daily Telegraph has
found a third of all positive lateral flow tests in secondary schools are
negative when checked against the gold-standard PCR swab. In one week in March,
the paper found the figure rose to 60%.
Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, who led the Oxford vaccine programme,
tells the Telegraph it might be worth giving jabs to children in order to stop
disruption to teaching. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is
still to make a decision.

What's happening today
Let's start off with a look at some of the coronavirus news around this morning.
People aged 18 and over in England are being invited to book
their first Covid-19 jab today
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the speed of vaccine rollout has been "one
of our country's greatest collective achievements"
And NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens says it
is "truly a watershed moment"
Government has no plans to make returning to office compulsory - MP
Policing minister Kit Malthouse says the government does not have any intention to make it compulsory to return to the office - but there will be a consultation on more flexible working.
"This is a situation for employers and employees to discuss and negotiate themselves," he tells Sky News.
"I know there has been some media about this over the last two or three days, we don't have any intention to make it compulsory to return to the office.
"Our manifesto at the last election did contain a pledge to consult on more flexible working to allow people to work from home should they wish to, and we will be doing that later on this year."
It comes after the PCS union said the government must not "under any circumstances" order civil servants in England to return to the office until Covid rates are cut.
And Goldman Sachs bank has delayed plans to bring all UK staff back into the office after the government extended coronavirus restrictions to 19 July.
Optimism as England reaches watershed moment for vaccines
We’ve got reaction to England reaching the milestone of offering Covid-19 vaccinations to all over-18s.
Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast he is optimistic we will be able to "carefully and cautiously" remove the restrictions we’ve had and replace them with the protection offered by the vaccine.
“And so it just underlines the point for ever single adult in this country - if you’re 18 or over and haven’t yet had the jab come forward and get it booked," he says.
PM Boris Johnson says the speed of the programme is "one of our country's greatest collective achievements".
And NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens says it is "truly a watershed moment".
Wales is the the first UK nation to offer over-18s a vaccine, six weeks ahead of schedule.
Over 18s can also get their first dose in Northern Ireland with Scotland expecting to get there by the end of next week
What is the latest around Europe?
