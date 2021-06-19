Welcome to today’s live page, bringing you the latest news\nand updates on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and around the world. Here are the headlines this morning:
- Labour wants employees to have the right to flexible practices such as working from home to afford people “a better work-life
balance” post-pandemic
-
Meanwhile a Tory MP has said some people on furlough are avoiding a return to work because it has been "great" for them – while others are “terrified”
and “can’t face going back”
-
UK coronavirus infections have
risen slightly in the past week, with an estimated 119,000 people now positive for the virus. Public Health England says the Delta
variant accounts for almost all of the cases
- Italy is to introduce a five-day Covid quarantine for travellers from the UK from Monday amid growing concerns about the spread of
the Delta variant
-
The EU has lost a legal battle in Brussels to force AstraZeneca to supply 120 million doses of Covid-19
vaccine by the end of June – but the drug maker must supply
doses to the bloc by September or face hefty fines
-
The Palestinian Authority has cancelled a deal under which Israel was to give it at least one million
Covid vaccines. The authority said the Pfizer jabs were too close to their expiry
date.
