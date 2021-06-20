It's Sunday - which means the weekly sparring of politicians and pundits on the political shows.
BBCCopyright: BBC
- A rule change will see civil weddings allowed to take place outdoors for the first time in England and Wales from next month. It means, from 1 July, more
guests can attend marriages outside without falling foul of social distancing
restrictions
The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in
Brazil, with intensive care units in most states running
at close to capacity. Experts have warned that hundreds of thousands more people are
likely to die because of the slow rollout of vaccines and the start of winter
The Republic of Ireland is on target to introduce the EU Digital Covid Certificate from 19 July. The aim of the certificate is to allow those who are fully vaccinated, or who tests negative to travel within the EU
Coming up on the Sunday shows
It's Sunday - which means the weekly sparring of politicians and pundits on the political shows.
Coming up today on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, at 0900 BST:
The Justice Secretary and Mr Davey will also be making an appearance on Sky's Sophy Ridge - today featuring Trevor Phillips - shortly, at 0830 BST . They will be joined by Shadow Minister for Children and Families Steve Reed.
We'll be covering all the Covid-related news, so stay tuned.
Brazil faces 'critical' situation as deaths pass 500,000
Brazil's slow vaccine rollout could lead to a worsening outbreak in the onset of winter, experts have warned, as the country's death toll passes 500,000.
It means the country has the world's second biggest death toll as the virus continues to spread and President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to back measures such as social distancing. He also has scepticism towards vaccines, lockdowns and mask-wearing.
Only 15% of adults are vaccinated and the health institute Fiocruz says the situation is "critical".
Congress is investigating the government's handling of the pandemic and the opposition accuses the president of delaying the purchase of vaccines for political reasons, as he has played down the severity of the pandemic.
Winter begins in the southern hemisphere next week, and the country has seen an average of 70,000 cases a day in the last week while most intensive care units are at 80% capacity or above.
What's making headlines in the Sunday papers?
There is no one headline dominating the UK papers on Sunday - with a mishmash of stories taking centre stage on various front pages.
The Sunday Telegraph says it can disclose that Health Secretary Matt Hancock failed to tell Boris Johnson about a major study showing the effectiveness of vaccines against the Delta variant during a meeting last weekend to decide whether to extend Covid restrictions in England.
It says the disclosure raises the possibility that ministers could have opted to lift the restrictions on Monday as originally planned if they had been aware of the study.
But a Department of Health spokesman tells the paper that any suggestion Mr Hancock "bounced" Mr Johnson was "categorically untrue".
The Sunday Express reports that more than 50 Tory MPs are stepping up their fight against further lockdowns. The paper says they are backing plans for a requirement for legislation to be passed each time a lockdown is proposed in future.
It comes as the Sun on Sunday has a poll suggesting than more than a quarter of people fear that Britain will never be completely free of Covid restrictions.
The Sunday People highlights a plea by the TUC for the government to help the more than one million victims of Long Covid by recognising it as a disability.
It says the TUC also wants ministers to classify Covid-19 as an occupational disease - entitling workers and their families to claim disability benefit and compensation if they contract the virus while working.
"Save our Summer!" is the cry from the Mail on Sunday. The paper says the blockage of most foreign travel for UK citizens continues to blight many businesses and make life in general less pleasant.
Former Cabinet minister Liam Fox argues foreign travel is not all about Mediterranean sun-loungers. He says families have been kept apart - often for more than a year - and major life events have been missed.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page, bringing you all the news and updates on coronavirus at home and around the world,
Here are the main headlines this Sunday morning: