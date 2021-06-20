BBC Copyright: BBC

There is no one headline dominating the UK papers on Sunday - with a mishmash of stories taking centre stage on various front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph says it can disclose that Health Secretary Matt Hancock failed to tell Boris Johnson about a major study showing the effectiveness of vaccines against the Delta variant during a meeting last weekend to decide whether to extend Covid restrictions in England.

It says the disclosure raises the possibility that ministers could have opted to lift the restrictions on Monday as originally planned if they had been aware of the study.

But a Department of Health spokesman tells the paper that any suggestion Mr Hancock "bounced" Mr Johnson was "categorically untrue".

The Sunday Express reports that more than 50 Tory MPs are stepping up their fight against further lockdowns. The paper says they are backing plans for a requirement for legislation to be passed each time a lockdown is proposed in future.

It comes as the Sun on Sunday has a poll suggesting than more than a quarter of people fear that Britain will never be completely free of Covid restrictions.

The Sunday People highlights a plea by the TUC for the government to help the more than one million victims of Long Covid by recognising it as a disability.

It says the TUC also wants ministers to classify Covid-19 as an occupational disease - entitling workers and their families to claim disability benefit and compensation if they contract the virus while working.

"Save our Summer!" is the cry from the Mail on Sunday. The paper says the blockage of most foreign travel for UK citizens continues to blight many businesses and make life in general less pleasant.

Former Cabinet minister Liam Fox argues foreign travel is not all about Mediterranean sun-loungers. He says families have been kept apart - often for more than a year - and major life events have been missed.