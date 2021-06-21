Woman being vaccinated

Flu this winter could be worse than Covid - expert

Live Reporting

Edited by Martha Buckley

All times stated are UK

  1. Flu may be a bigger problem than Covid this winter

    Woman being vaccinated
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Older people who have had Covid vaccines months ago are likely to need boosters along with flu jabs

    Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the government’s advisory committee on vaccination, has been addressing some of the questions around Covid booster jabs.

    He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme work is under way testing seven different vaccines for autumn boosters, to see how they might react with each other and with a flu vaccine.

    The last point is important because he says: “Flu could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than Covid.”

    With very, very low prevalence due to the UK’s lockdowns, flu immunity is likely to have dropped in the population and “it comes back to bite us”, he says.

    But Prof Harnden says Covid boosters are also likely to be important for the elderly, most of whom had their vaccinations several months ago.

    No decision has been made on vaccinating children against Covid yet, he says, but the focus is on second doses and covering over-18s.

    “We need to think very carefully what the benefits are to children themselves,” Prof Harnden says.

  2. We need answers on autumn booster plan, say hospital bosses

    Person being vaccinated at White Hart Lane
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The UK needs to plan ahead for autumn booster vaccines, doctors say

    Doctors and hospital trusts say there are many questions about autumn booster jabs that need answering, amid warnings the heath service cannot continue with an “emergency response” to vaccination.

    “We cannot just carry on as we are,” said NHS Providers and the Royal College of GPs.

    Combining a Covid jab rollout with the annual flu vaccines is likely to add significant challenges, they say.

    Their question include:

    • How long protection from the two coronavirus vaccine doses lasts
    • Which vaccines will be used for boosters
    • How boosters will work for variants
    • Whether children will be vaccinated

    There also needs to be investment in vaccination centres rather than relying on venues such as sports stadiums, they say.

    The government says it is planning a booster programme later this year and details will be published in due course.

  3. Welcome

    Tokyo's Olympic stadium
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A decision is due on whether to allow spectators at the Olympics in Tokyo

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on the pandemic throughout the day, but first let’s take a look at some of this morning’s headlines:

    • The body of a Belgian soldier with far-right views who had threatened the scientist leading the country’s Covid response has been found. Police say he appears to have taken his own life.
