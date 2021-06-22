The coronavirus data ahead of the planned lifting of restrictions on 19 July is "encouraging", Matt Hancock says.

The health secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the growth in cases was slowing and while hospitalisations were increasing, they were not doing so “very quickly”.

The number of people dying from the virus remains “very, very low”, he added.

He said: “I’d say we’re on track for the opening on the 19 July, and we will watch vigilantly and we will look at the data, in particular at the start of next week.

"But I would say that the data over the last week or so has been encouraging and especially looking at the number of people who are dying - that’s staying very, very low and it shows the vaccine is working and getting us out of this.”