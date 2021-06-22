As Health Secretary Matt Hancock says recent Covid data in the UK is encouraging, here are the latest charts.
Data over the last week ‘encouraging’ - Hancock
The Covid data in the UK looks encouraging, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says
He says although cases are rising, the pace of growth is slowing - while hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low
Mr Hancock also says ministers are working on plans for quarantine-free travel to amber list countries for double-vaccinated Britons
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland later. The first minister signalled last week that the move to level zero - the lowest in five-tier system - was likely to be pushed back by three weeks
A large number of poorer countries receiving Covid-19 vaccines do not have enough doses to continue programmes, the World Health Organization has says
Three police officers were injured and 14 people arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in central London on Monday
As Health Secretary Matt Hancock says recent Covid data in the UK is encouraging, here are the latest charts.
The coronavirus data ahead of the planned lifting of restrictions on 19 July is "encouraging", Matt Hancock says.
The health secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the growth in cases was slowing and while hospitalisations were increasing, they were not doing so “very quickly”.
The number of people dying from the virus remains “very, very low”, he added.
He said: “I’d say we’re on track for the opening on the 19 July, and we will watch vigilantly and we will look at the data, in particular at the start of next week.
"But I would say that the data over the last week or so has been encouraging and especially looking at the number of people who are dying - that’s staying very, very low and it shows the vaccine is working and getting us out of this.”
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.