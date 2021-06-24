Government will be 'cautious' on changes to travel rules
We're expecting an announcement on changes to the rules later.
BBC PA Media
-
England’s rules on foreign travel are set to be reviewed later,
after industry bosses united in a desperate plea for the list of
quarantine-free green destinations to be widened
-
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will face MPs this morning,
with an update on the traffic light system expected in the afternoon
-
Ministers have been considering whether to exempt
fully-vaccinated people from quarantining on arrival from amber-list countries
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested all EU
countries should make British travellers quarantine on arrival to slow the
spread of the Delta variant
-
About two million people in England may have had some
long-lasting symptoms after having coronavirus - sometimes known as "long
Covid" – a survey
suggests
-
Life-saving oxygen is at risk of not getting to patients in England’s
hospitals because of problems with how it is piped around wards, a safety watchdog has warned
-
Only about a quarter of students in the UK think they got
good value for money from university during the pandemic, according to an annual
survey
The government will take a "cautious" approach to changing travel restrictions but wants to get to a position where it can support people to travel abroad if they want to, a minister says.
George Eustice tells Sky News: "Nobody likes the draconian restrictions we have had to put in place over this last year as we have wrestled with the pandemic.
"So, yes, we want to get to a position where we can support people who want to travel to be able to do so, but it is difficult.
"We are being cautious because the biggest threat still to our progress against this pandemic and the great progress we have made on vaccination is that there will be another variant somewhere that maybe hadn't been properly detected in another country and that that variant is more resistant to vaccination," he adds.
What are the UK’s rules on foreign travel?
Destinations are classed as green, amber or red - with different rules about quarantine and Covid tests.
The rules are broadly the same for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
You do not have to quarantine after visiting green list countries, although you must still take two Covid tests. There are only a few countries on the green list, including Israel, Singapore and Iceland.
Countries on the red list are considered the highest risk, and travel to and from the UK is strictly limited. If you have been in one in the past 10 days you must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
Most popular tourist destinations are on the amber list - the government currently advises that people should not holiday in these countries. Any tourist returning from an amber list country has to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK but this can be done at home.
You can read more on the UK’s travel rules here.
