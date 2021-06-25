Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was among the venues offering walk-in vaccines last weekend Image caption: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was among the venues offering walk-in vaccines last weekend

This weekend, anyone aged 18 or over in England who has not yet had their first coronavirus jab is being encouraged to visit one of hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites.

Theatres, supermarket car parks and stadiums, including Newcastle Eagles basketball arena and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, are among the venues involved.

Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, tells BBC Breakfast he is encouraged by a long queue outside the Emirates Stadium in London, with people arriving since 06:30 this morning.

Urging people to get the vaccine, he says this is the "final drive" before the planned easing of restrictions in England on 19 July.

In some areas, including London, vaccination rates have been a bit lower so Prof Powis says officials have needed to "go that extra mile".

He says hospital admissions are rising at a much slower rate than in January or last spring, showing the effectiveness of the vaccine, and he says very few people who have been fully-vaccinated are being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.