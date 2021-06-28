Guardian, Daily Telegraph Copyright: Guardian, Daily Telegraph

The events surrounding Matt Hancock's departure as health secretary continue to feature prominently on the front pages - with many reporting on Sajid Javid's first day at work as his replacement.

The Guardian reports Downing Street is struggling to contain the scandal, saying Boris Johnson has huge questions to answer. The paper also says Javid has been warned he's inherited "possibly the most daunting in-tray of decisions".

The Daily Telegraph says Javid will push for "lockdowns to end as soon as possible", while the Sun says there is every reason to hope the former chancellor will be less in thrall to what it calls the " doomsters" in the scientific community.

