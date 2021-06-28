The events surrounding Matt Hancock's departure as health secretary continue to feature prominently on the front pages - with many reporting on Sajid Javid's first day at work as his replacement.
The Guardian reports Downing Street is struggling to contain the scandal, saying Boris Johnson has huge questions to answer. The paper also says Javid has been warned he's inherited "possibly the most daunting in-tray of decisions".
The Daily Telegraph says Javid will push for "lockdowns to end as soon as possible", while the Sun says there is every reason to hope the former chancellor will be less in thrall to what it calls the " doomsters" in the scientific community.
Wimbledon gets under way after last year's cancellation - with the tournament part of a government pilot which means it can operate at 50% capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds for the finals.
The new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, is to update MPs on plans for lifting the last coronavirus restrictions in England
-
His address comes less than 48 hours after it was announced he would take over after Matt Hancock's resignation
- Labour has called for an investigation into ministers' use of private email addresses for government business, amid claims Hancock potentially breached guidelines
-
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have begun trials of a modified coronavirus vaccine designed to act against the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa
-
The Federation of Small Businesses has called for the government to give more support, in light of what it calls the “crushing delay” to the reopening in England
-
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and several senior military officers are self-isolating after the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, received a positive test
-
A Covid outbreak in Sydney linked to the highly contagious Delta variant has grown to 128 cases
Wimbledon gets under way after last year's cancellation - with the tournament part of a government pilot which means it can operate at 50% capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds for the finals.
What the papers are saying
