Pupils wait to take a Covid test in a school hall
Daily tests considered to end isolation for pupils

James Clarke

  1. What's the latest around Europe?

    Young tourists sit behind a Coronavirus warning sign outside the walls of Castelo de São Jorge
    Image caption: German tourists have brought forward their return trips from Portugal in a bid to avoid quarantine when they get home

    German travellers returning from Portugal are now having to quarantine for 14 days because of the spread of Covid in recent weeks. A number of holidaymakers booked early flights home to avoid the new restriction, which also applies to travellers from Russia. Germany has recorded another 404 cases in the past 24 hours and the seven-day incidence has fallen to 5.4 cases per 100,000 people.

    The Delta variant which originated in India is now the most prevalent variant in Portugal and authorities there have now introduced a 14-day quarantine for UK travellers who don't have proof of two vaccinations.

    A big outbreak sourced to Spanish end-of-year school trips to Majorca has now led to more than 1,000 Covid cases. Dozens of young people are now being kept in isolation under police guard at the Hotel Palma Bellver which has been dubbed the “Covid hotel”. Spain’s regions have begun speeding up vaccination of people in their 30s in a bid to halt the spread of the Delta variant, and some of the Balearic islands including Ibiza have begun immunising 16-29 year-olds.

    As new cases across Russia climb above 21,000 a day, Moscow and St Petersburg recorded their highest Covid deaths and hospital admissions in 24 hours yesterday. Moscow saw 124 deaths and almost 17,000 hospital admissions while St Petersburg saw 110 more deaths.

    A French study on 90 schoolchildren aged seven to nine has found that lockdown had a significant decline on their health and cognitive abilities. Their body mass index increased and physical fitness fell while cognitive abilities dropped by as much as 40%.

  2. Here’s what is happening around the world

    Here are the latest headlines from around the world.

    • A trial for daily testing of school pupils to reduce the number who have to self-isolate is taking place in England
    • Ministers are considering ending isolation rules for schools by autumn and schools minister Nick Gibb says the government will analyse data from the trial to see if testing could be effective
    • It comes after the children’s commissioner for England says school bubbles should end as soon as possible
    • The quality of face masks healthcare workers wear makes a huge difference to their risk of coronavirus infection, a study finds
    • Health Secretary Sajid Javid has condemned a video showing two men harassing England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty
    • Hong Kong is to ban all flights from the UK to curb the spread of the Delta variant of Covid
    • Restrictions are being put in place in parts of Australia amid a rise in cases of the variant – which was first identified in India.

