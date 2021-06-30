EPA Copyright: EPA Concerts are now allowed indoors in France with up to 75% audience capacity Image caption: Concerts are now allowed indoors in France with up to 75% audience capacity

France takes its fourth big step in lifting major Covid restrictions this morning, allowing full access to cafes, restaurants, theme parks and cinemas - with big gatherings at concerts and festivals. Any big event with more than 1,000 people requires a Covid pass that shows proof vaccination or recent test. However, the spread of the Delta variant has caused concerns, so masks still have to be worn when walking around restaurants or attending a festival - and standing at bars is not yet allowed.

Russia recorded its highest 24-hour Covid death toll yesterday with 652 fatalities. Health officials say 151,000 people are being treated in hospital and the Kremlin says the target of vaccinating 60% of Russians by autumn will not be met. Health chief Anna Popova says a more dangerous variant called Delta Plus has been detected in Russia, and she has called for mass events to be banned.

Ireland’s hospitality industry will meet ministers today after the government decided to postpone the resumption of indoor dining and drinking. Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin said he was advised by health officials in stark terms not to reopen as planned next Monday because of the spread of the Delta variant.

Greenland has had 50 Covid cases in total and currently has just one person being treated in hospital. So the government has decided that restrictions, especially on foreign travel, will be lifted tomorrow. The capital Nuuk had a three-day lockdown at the end of last month.

The head of Austria’s vaccine rollout has warned that compulsory wearing of masks shouldn’t yet come to an end. Katharina Reich supports a widespread lifting on Covid restrictions tomorrow but says masks should still be worn in shops and on public transport.

More than half of Germans have been vaccinated at least once and over a third have had both jabs, according to the RKI health institute. Infection numbers have fallen in Germany to around 800 a day.