Behavioural psychologist Prof
Stephen Reicher, one of the scientists advising the government, tells BBC Breakfast: "Absolutely I agree that people have got to exercise responsibility
– but not just personal responsibility, social responsibility.
"We’ve got to act
in ways which keep ourselves safe, which keep our families safe, which keep our
communities safe.”
He compares wearing masks to driving because it is "one of those areas where my freedom affects your freedom".
"My freedom to drive fast affects your safety. My freedom
not to wear a mask affects your safety in terms of not getting Covid," he says.
“In areas like that we recognise we
need some level of regulation.”
Cases will rise but NHS will manage - Powis
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The NHS will “manage” with a rising number of Covid
infections, says Prof Stephen Powis,
national medical director of NHS England, adding that the health service is
preparing itself to "learn to live with Covid".
He told BBC Breakfast: “The NHS deals with
pressures all the time and there is no doubt that as hospital numbers rise over
the next few weeks that we will have to manage that pressure.
"A&Es are busy again as life
gets back to normal but we're well used to coping with pressures, we do it
every year and every winter.
"So we are prepared and, as you have seen over the
last 18 months of the pandemic, the NHS will manage."
He said he expects hospital admissions to rise “modestly
over the next few weeks ” as cases continue to rise.
"We'll be keeping a very close
eye on the data but at the moment things are look very good,” he said.
He added: "We will have to learn to live with
Covid now and that is what the NHS is preparing to do."
It makes no sense to stop wearing masks - BMA
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It “makes no sense” to stop wearing face masks in
enclosed public spaces, says the chairman of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul.
He told Radio 4's today programme: “We know that face masks are proven to reduce spread of this
infection if worn by everyone around you, including yourself.”
He says the BMA can’t understand why – at a time where there
are “exceptional high levels of cases" – we would "knowingly want people to
become infected”.
He asks why should people be exposed “against their will” to the virus when “it's so simple” for them to be protected “to
a significant degree” by people wearing masks.
Government to set out when people should wear masks - Whately
England is "on track" to
relax Covid restrictions from 19 July and "restore more of people's
freedoms", says health minister Helen Whately.
She told BBC Breakfast there had been
a "weakening of the link" between cases and hospitalisations and it
was now a case of "learning to live with Covid" and "shifting towards personal
responsibility to keep self and others safe".
"The analogy with flu...we don't
have lots of restrictions (in winter) even though we have a surge in flu."
She didn't want to be drawn on whether she
would personally choose to continue wearing a mask in certain situations, but
insisted she would "follow the guidance we will set out on when people
should wear one".
She also declined to answer more
specifically whether she'd wear a mask on public transport, for example, saying
she wouldn't pre-empt the government guidance which would be published in a
"matter of a few more hours".
She added: "There's no more I can say at the
moment."
What are the papers saying?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Boris Johnson's plans for
lifting many of the remaining Covid restrictions in England - including making
face coverings voluntary - is the lead for several of the papers.
According to the Daily
Telegraph, ministers say this marks the moment when control of
the pandemic switches from the state telling people what to do to the citizen
"taking responsibility".
Live Reporting
Edited by Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Boris Johnson is expected to confirm at a news conference later that he's confident the government will be able to lift the majority of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England from 19 July
-
Some scientists are urging caution while case numbers from
the Delta variant are still rising
-
The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures including masks at its next review in August
-
The number of drop-in vaccination centres in Scotland is being expanded across the country after a sharp rise in case numbers
-
The Queen has awarded the prestigious George Cross to the NHS on its 73rd anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of
Cambridge will attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral to
recognise the NHS's work during the pandemic
-
President Joe Biden says the US is closer than ever to
declaring independence from Covid
-
And Indonesia is facing an oxygen crisis as hospitals
struggle to cope with a surge in Covid cases
We still need some rules on masks, expert warns
A leading scientist has expressed concern about suggestions that wearing face masks in England will become voluntary, with a new focus on "personal responsibility".
Behavioural psychologist Prof Stephen Reicher, one of the scientists advising the government, tells BBC Breakfast: "Absolutely I agree that people have got to exercise responsibility – but not just personal responsibility, social responsibility.
"We’ve got to act in ways which keep ourselves safe, which keep our families safe, which keep our communities safe.”
He compares wearing masks to driving because it is "one of those areas where my freedom affects your freedom".
"My freedom to drive fast affects your safety. My freedom not to wear a mask affects your safety in terms of not getting Covid," he says.
“In areas like that we recognise we need some level of regulation.”
Cases will rise but NHS will manage - Powis
The NHS will “manage” with a rising number of Covid infections, says Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, adding that the health service is preparing itself to "learn to live with Covid".
He told BBC Breakfast: “The NHS deals with pressures all the time and there is no doubt that as hospital numbers rise over the next few weeks that we will have to manage that pressure.
"A&Es are busy again as life gets back to normal but we're well used to coping with pressures, we do it every year and every winter.
"So we are prepared and, as you have seen over the last 18 months of the pandemic, the NHS will manage."
He said he expects hospital admissions to rise “modestly over the next few weeks ” as cases continue to rise.
"We'll be keeping a very close eye on the data but at the moment things are look very good,” he said.
He added: "We will have to learn to live with Covid now and that is what the NHS is preparing to do."
It makes no sense to stop wearing masks - BMA
It “makes no sense” to stop wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces, says the chairman of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul.
He told Radio 4's today programme: “We know that face masks are proven to reduce spread of this infection if worn by everyone around you, including yourself.”
He says the BMA can’t understand why – at a time where there are “exceptional high levels of cases" – we would "knowingly want people to become infected”.
He asks why should people be exposed “against their will” to the virus when “it's so simple” for them to be protected “to a significant degree” by people wearing masks.
Government to set out when people should wear masks - Whately
England is "on track" to relax Covid restrictions from 19 July and "restore more of people's freedoms", says health minister Helen Whately.
She told BBC Breakfast there had been a "weakening of the link" between cases and hospitalisations and it was now a case of "learning to live with Covid" and "shifting towards personal responsibility to keep self and others safe".
"The analogy with flu...we don't have lots of restrictions (in winter) even though we have a surge in flu."
She didn't want to be drawn on whether she would personally choose to continue wearing a mask in certain situations, but insisted she would "follow the guidance we will set out on when people should wear one".
She also declined to answer more specifically whether she'd wear a mask on public transport, for example, saying she wouldn't pre-empt the government guidance which would be published in a "matter of a few more hours".
She added: "There's no more I can say at the moment."
What are the papers saying?
Boris Johnson's plans for lifting many of the remaining Covid restrictions in England - including making face coverings voluntary - is the lead for several of the papers.
According to the Daily Telegraph, ministers say this marks the moment when control of the pandemic switches from the state telling people what to do to the citizen "taking responsibility".
"Freedom is in your hands now" is the Daily Mail's headline.
But the Guardian reports that government scientific advisers are concerned such a move would unleash new "variant factories".
PM to set out England's final lockdown easing
Boris Johnson is preparing to set out details of the final step of England's roadmap out of lockdown.
The PM is expected to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, as well as on care home visits, during a No 10 news conference later.
Step four of the roadmap was delayed last month to no earlier than 19 July.
Johnson said as we "learn to live with this virus, we must... exercise judgement when going about our lives".
Some scientists are urging caution while case numbers from the Delta variant are still rising.
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged the government to confirm "what level of mortality and cases of long Covid" it considers acceptable.
Read the full story here.
Latest headlines
Here are the main developments this morning:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stick with us for updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.