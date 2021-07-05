Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A leading scientist has expressed concern about suggestions that wearing face masks in England will become voluntary, with a new focus on "personal responsibility".

Behavioural psychologist Prof Stephen Reicher, one of the scientists advising the government, tells BBC Breakfast: "Absolutely I agree that people have got to exercise responsibility – but not just personal responsibility, social responsibility.

"We’ve got to act in ways which keep ourselves safe, which keep our families safe, which keep our communities safe.”

He compares wearing masks to driving because it is "one of those areas where my freedom affects your freedom".

"My freedom to drive fast affects your safety. My freedom not to wear a mask affects your safety in terms of not getting Covid," he says.

“In areas like that we recognise we need some level of regulation.”