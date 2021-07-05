People wearing masks walking in London
Doubts over masks ahead of England lockdown update

Edited by Martha Buckley

All times stated are UK

  1. We still need some rules on masks, expert warns

    Woman wearing a mask on the tube
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A leading scientist has expressed concern about suggestions that wearing face masks in England will become voluntary, with a new focus on "personal responsibility".

    Behavioural psychologist Prof Stephen Reicher, one of the scientists advising the government, tells BBC Breakfast: "Absolutely I agree that people have got to exercise responsibility – but not just personal responsibility, social responsibility.

    "We’ve got to act in ways which keep ourselves safe, which keep our families safe, which keep our communities safe.”

    He compares wearing masks to driving because it is "one of those areas where my freedom affects your freedom".

    "My freedom to drive fast affects your safety. My freedom not to wear a mask affects your safety in terms of not getting Covid," he says.

    “In areas like that we recognise we need some level of regulation.”

  2. Cases will rise but NHS will manage - Powis

    NHS staff wearing PPE
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The NHS will “manage” with a rising number of Covid infections, says Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, adding that the health service is preparing itself to "learn to live with Covid".

    He told BBC Breakfast: “The NHS deals with pressures all the time and there is no doubt that as hospital numbers rise over the next few weeks that we will have to manage that pressure.

    "A&Es are busy again as life gets back to normal but we're well used to coping with pressures, we do it every year and every winter.

    "So we are prepared and, as you have seen over the last 18 months of the pandemic, the NHS will manage."

    He said he expects hospital admissions to rise “modestly over the next few weeks ” as cases continue to rise.

    "We'll be keeping a very close eye on the data but at the moment things are look very good,” he said.

    He added: "We will have to learn to live with Covid now and that is what the NHS is preparing to do."

  3. It makes no sense to stop wearing masks - BMA

    A woman wearing a face mask
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It “makes no sense” to stop wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces, says the chairman of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul.

    He told Radio 4's today programme: “We know that face masks are proven to reduce spread of this infection if worn by everyone around you, including yourself.”

    He says the BMA can’t understand why – at a time where there are “exceptional high levels of cases" – we would "knowingly want people to become infected”.

    He asks why should people be exposed “against their will” to the virus when “it's so simple” for them to be protected “to a significant degree” by people wearing masks.

  4. Government to set out when people should wear masks - Whately

    England is "on track" to relax Covid restrictions from 19 July and "restore more of people's freedoms", says health minister Helen Whately.

    She told BBC Breakfast there had been a "weakening of the link" between cases and hospitalisations and it was now a case of "learning to live with Covid" and "shifting towards personal responsibility to keep self and others safe".

    "The analogy with flu...we don't have lots of restrictions (in winter) even though we have a surge in flu."

    She didn't want to be drawn on whether she would personally choose to continue wearing a mask in certain situations, but insisted she would "follow the guidance we will set out on when people should wear one".

    She also declined to answer more specifically whether she'd wear a mask on public transport, for example, saying she wouldn't pre-empt the government guidance which would be published in a "matter of a few more hours".

    She added: "There's no more I can say at the moment."

  5. What are the papers saying?

    Daily Mail and Express front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    Boris Johnson's plans for lifting many of the remaining Covid restrictions in England - including making face coverings voluntary - is the lead for several of the papers.

    According to the Daily Telegraph, ministers say this marks the moment when control of the pandemic switches from the state telling people what to do to the citizen "taking responsibility".

    "Freedom is in your hands now" is the Daily Mail's headline.

    But the Guardian reports that government scientific advisers are concerned such a move would unleash new "variant factories".

  6. PM to set out England's final lockdown easing

    People walking down a street
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Boris Johnson is preparing to set out details of the final step of England's roadmap out of lockdown.

    The PM is expected to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, as well as on care home visits, during a No 10 news conference later.

    Step four of the roadmap was delayed last month to no earlier than 19 July.

    Johnson said as we "learn to live with this virus, we must... exercise judgement when going about our lives".

    Some scientists are urging caution while case numbers from the Delta variant are still rising.

    Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged the government to confirm "what level of mortality and cases of long Covid" it considers acceptable.

    Read the full story here.

  7. Latest headlines

    Here are the main developments this morning:

  8. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stick with us for updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.

