Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has conceded the plan to keep self-isolation requirements in place after the end of other restrictions in England is "not a perfect solution".

Asked about business concerns, he tells Sky News: "You can't have it both ways. On the one hand we're saying we want to reopen but we're giving a measure of precaution in terms of delaying the lifting of self-isolation restrictions.

"It's a balance, it's not a perfect solution."

Asked about whether he would wear a face mask when the legal requirement ends, he says he would "probably" wear one on the Tube.

"Personally, I use the Tube a lot in London, and I would probably wear a mask in that context, on the Tube, on public transport. That's a personal view, it's not something I would mandate."