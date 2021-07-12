Scientists say they have detected irregularities in the blood of long Covid patients that could one day pave the way for a test for the condition.
Imperial College London researchers found a pattern of rogue antibodies in the blood of a small number of people with long Covid.
They hope it could lead to a simple blood test within six to 18 months.
Dr Elaine Maxwell, from the National Institute of Health Research, said the early findings were "exciting".
She said there could be "a number of different things happening after a Covid-19 infection" and an autoimmune response "has been one of the suspected mechanisms".
But she warned that long Covid was a "complex condition", saying it was important to continue to research the other causal factors so all different types of post-Covid syndrome could be diagnosed and treated.
Long Covid is not yet fully understood and can cover a range of symptoms lasting long after initial infection including fatigue, breathlessness, headaches and muscle pain.
There are currently no tests to diagnose long Covid.
Prof Danny Altmann, who is leading the research team at Imperial, said he believes the work will lead to a test which could be done in a doctor's surgery.
PM urges caution as 19 July unlocking set to go ahead
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The big news expected today is the prime minister announcement on the plan to lift almost all legal restrictions on social contact in England on 19 July.
But ahead of a news conference this afternoon, Boris Johnson has urged people to be cautious.
He says: "We must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS."
He warned that Covid-19 cases, currently at about 30,000 a day, would continue to rise as society reopened.
The PM's news conference will present the latest data, with Downing Street saying that current modelling suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid-19 will continue, but at a lower level than before the vaccination programme.
Good morning, and welcome to our coronavirus live page ahead of an announcement from the prime minister on restrictions being lifted in England.
We will also have a special focus today on long Covid today.Long Covid is estimated to be affecting almost a million people in the UK alone.
As well as bringing you the latest developments on the pandemic, we’ll be detailing what we know about long Covid, telling readers’ stories of living with the symptoms, and answering your questions later in the day.
You can watch BBC Panorama’s Long Covid: Will I Ever Get Better? on BBC One and iPlayer (UK only) tonight at 19:35 BST.
Taiwan tech giants to buy 10m Covid jabs
Two of the world's biggest technology manufacturers are buying 10 million doses of a Covid vaccine for Taiwan.
Taiwanese firms Foxconn, which makes devices for Apple, and chip giant TSMC brokered the agreements for the BioNTech vaccine, worth $350m (£252m).
Taiwan has been trying for months to buy the vaccine from Germany's BioNTech and blames China for blocking a deal.
China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, denies the accusations.
