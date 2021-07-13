People in masks at London's King's Cross station
Covid peak after rules end 'could put burden on NHS'

  1. WHO expert says it's 'too early' for mass rules relaxation

    David Nabarro
    Copyright: BBC

    The World Health Organization special envoy on Covid-19 says it is "too early to be talking about massive relaxation or freedom" despite the UK's rollout of vaccines.

    Dr David Nabarro tells Radio 4's Today programme the "pandemic is advancing ferociously around the world" and that "I don't think we've anywhere near got through the worst of it".

    Asked about the government's switch to personal responsibility, he says: "All this doesn't quite fit with the position that was taken by Britain, along with other nations, some months ago when there was a real effort to try to prevent large numbers of people getting the disease, partly because of the risk of death and partly because of the recognition of the risk of long Covid.

    "It's necessary to be unequivocal on this particular challenge. What does urging caution mean? It's important that everybody knows the best possible advice on how to prevent themselves being infected."

    He says the message has to be clear and adds "this dangerous virus hasn't gone away".

  2. Burnham: Freedom day for some is 'fear day' for others

    Andy Burnham
    Copyright: PA Media

    Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says while Monday will be freedom day for some it will be "fear day" for those who are clinically vulnerable.

    He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the test of whether to ease restrictions should be seen through the eyes of 3.8 million people who are most at risk from infection.

    Burnham says: "The test is this: is expecting and recommending people to wear face masks enough to give those people the confidence that they can go out and about on public transport safely? I don't think it is and that is why one person's freedom day is another person's fear day."

    The Labour mayor likens the situation to the debate about passive smoking in enclosed spaces, saying "one person's choice affects another person's physical and mental health".

    "I expect that when this policy hits the real world and we have to deal with it, we will be receiving complaints come Monday that people don't feel able to go about essential tasks and they will not know what to do."

  3. Mask wearing only good if everybody does it, Sage scientist says

    Woman walk down the street wearing masks
    Copyright: PA Media

    Sage member Professor Graham Medley says between 1-2,000 hospital admissions a day are "likely", due to a wave in coronavirus infections as restrictions ease.

    The chairman of the Sage modelling subgroup Spi-M tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the summer peak of coronavirus as measures ease in England could last six weeks and heap a "considerable burden" on the NHS.

    "We've never seen a peak before that hasn't been controlled," he says. "The intention is not to introduce a lockdown for this peak. Then we are going to see a natural peak and that may well be long and disseminated."

    On face coverings he says mask wearing "probably won't do any good" when the government ends the legal requirement to do so.

    "I personally will wear a mask to protect other people. I think it's quite a reasonable thing to do; it doesn't have a huge imposition in terms of economic impact or in terms of freedom, and I think there is evidence to suggest it does good, but only if everybody does it," he adds.

  4. Covid certificates for nightclubs 'unworkable'

    An empty nightclub dancefloor
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Julie Spensley owns The Dickens Inn while her son her son owns the TS1 bar and Spensleys nightclub in Middlesbrough. She says Covid certificates will be “unworkable” for nightclubs and late bars.

    She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The age group, some haven’t even had a vaccine at the moment – it will be very unworkable.

    "It could possibly take up to 10 times longer to gain entry into somewhere which has to show Covid passports, it will be very hard. Unless it is mandatory we will not be introducing it. We will not be asking people for vaccine passports."

    She adds: "We want people to stay safe but the government are allowing from Monday all social distancing to stop. You don’t have to wear masks so to impose something on late bars and nightclubs would just be unworkable."

  5. Barclay: No perfect time to lift restrictions

    Chief secretary to the treasury Stephen Barclay tells BBC Breakfast there are health consequences to keeping restrictions in place as well as lifting them and says it is about striking a balance.

    He says lifting restrictions in the autumn will “actually carry more risk” with the timing of the school holidays and better weather helping the situation during the summer.

    “We have to live with the virus, there is no perfect time for the lifting of restrictions,” he adds.

  6. Expect a miserable winter Covid ‘bump’, expert warns

    Prof Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, says he expects there to be a “bump” in the winter from cases of Covid and other respiratory diseases.

    Prof Semple tells BBC Breakfast the country is currently in a third wave of the pandemic and he expects a “miserable winter”.

    He says many of those being treated in hospital for Covid at the moment are between the ages of 20 and 50, and unvaccinated.

    “What’s surprising is that although they are not dying they are suffering quite a lot of injuries, so kidney injuries and lung injuries. My concern now is not so much about death, although every death is a tragedy, my concern now is about otherwise healthy people who would otherwise be economically important working and going about their daily lives and they are going to get damaged and get lung scarring and kidney disease.”

  7. Travel companies to decide if customers need to wear masks

    A woman wears a mask on a train
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bus and train companies must decide whether passengers will be required to wear face coverings on their services when Covid rules are relaxed, the government says.

    Rules making face masks mandatory will be replaced with guidance from Monday.

    Transport firms will be left to decide whether to enforce that advice and how with Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying while face coverings will still be “recommended” people will no longer be fined for not wearing one

    Nevertheless, bus and train companies will still be able to turn away passengers who refuse to wear one - unless they are exempt.

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is "up to them" to decide whether to make face coverings compulsory for passengers.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the safest option will be to continue to legally require people to wear masks on public transport, while Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he will not rule out mandating masks on the city’s public transport network.

  8. What’s happening today?

    Here are some of the headlines from around the world this morning.

  9. Good morning and welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We’ll be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.

