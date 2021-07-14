Good morning and thanks for joining us for updates on\ncoronavirus. Here are some of the stories around as we start the day:
Face coverings will continue to be
compulsory on London's transport network after England's restrictions ease
on 19 July
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is not prepared to
put transport users at risk by relaxing the rules
Masks will no longer be a legal requirement in England from
Monday but will remain compulsory on transport in Scotland and Wales
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says "individuals will make
the right judgements" and transport organisations can make face coverings
a "condition of carriage where appropriate"
But the Rail, Maritime and Transport union says staff could
face abuse over the enforcement of "confusing" rules on face masks
Wales will announce plans to lift some legal coronavirus
restrictions later today
First Minister Mark Drakeford has already said he will not
abandon them "wholesale"
And there’s been an outbreak of 100 Covid-19 cases on the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth
