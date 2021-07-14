Bus face mask sign
Live

Face mask rules should be UK wide - London mayor

preview
1
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Good morning and thanks for joining us for updates on coronavirus.

    Here are some of the stories around as we start the day:

Back to top