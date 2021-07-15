Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

However, Mark Drakeford is taking a different approach from Boris Johnson over rules for wearing masks on public transport.

The first minister says face coverings will continue to be a legal requirement on public transport in Wales – unlike in England where people will only be advised to wear them from Monday.

It means people arriving from England by train must wear a face covering as soon as they enter Wales.

"The people who run the transport system will make sure that people are aware that as they come into Wales different rules apply," he tells BBC Breakfast.

"If you travel into Wales by road now you will see signs that say 'Welsh rules apply'. That will be true on trains and other forms of transport as well.”

You can read more about the rules on face coverings here.