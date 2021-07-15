Drakeford criticises quarantine change for fully vaccinated travellers
BBCCopyright: BBC
Allowing fully vaccinated travellers to return from
amber-list countries without quarantining risks reimporting Covid to the UK and
new variants entering, the Welsh first minister says.
Mark Drakeford tells BBC Breakfast he “regrets” that Prime
Minister Boris Johnson introduced the change.
“I think the previous regime was a more sensible and
proportionate one,” he adds.
However, he says it is not practical for Wales to have different
rules, given that three-quarters of people travelling to amber-list countries from
Wales fly from airports in England.
The quarantine exemption for people who are fully vaccinated
and under-18s comes into force on Monday in England, Scotland and Wales. Northern
Ireland is expected to introduce the same system on 26 July.
UK’s approach to travel is erratic, says industry body
Gary Lewis, chief executive of The Travel Network Group says
the move “highlights that the reality for the travel industry is that our
summer season will be on a much smaller scale than pre-Covid years".
He criticises the government’s approach as “erratic” and
calls for more financial support for the industry.
What are the UK’s travel rules?
Destinations are placed on either the red, amber or green
list, depending on factors including Covid infection rates and vaccination
levels.
Only a few countries are on the green list, which allows quarantine-free
travel, although people must still take a Covid test before departure and after
they return.
Most destinations are on the amber list. Arrivals from these
countries must quarantine for 10 days and take several tests.
But the quarantine requirement for amber-list countries is
being scrapped for the fully vaccinated and under-18s from Monday in England,
Scotland and Wales. Northern Ireland is expected to introduce the same system
on 26 July.
Red-list countries are those the UK government says present
the highest risk from Covid, and should not be visited "except in the most
extreme of circumstances".
Arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved
hotel.
Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca moved to amber travel list
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto England’s
amber travel list.
The Balearic Islands will join the list from 04:00 BST on
Monday, 15 days after they were moved to the green watchlist.
The Scottish and Welsh governments say they will do the
same, and Northern Ireland is expected to follow suit.
It means that those who are not fully vaccinated or under 18
will have to quarantine on their return.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says case rates have doubled
since the islands were added to the green watchlist, which means the government
has to "move quickly".
But package holiday firm Tui says the "continued lack
of transparency" about the methodology and data behind the changes is
making it "incredibly difficult for customers to book far in advance with
confidence".
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Clayton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved to England’s amber
travel list from Monday
-
But travel firms have criticised the move, with Tui saying a
“lack of transparency” about the data behind the changes was making it
difficult for customers to book in advance with confidence
-
A surge in flu and other respiratory viruses could put
pressure on people's health and the NHS this winter, a report by leading medics
has warned
-
Doctors and midwives fear next week's relaxation of Covid
restrictions will lead to
a big increase in infections among pregnant women
-
The number of job vacancies in the UK surpassed pre-pandemic
levels in the three months to June, driven by hospitality and retail, according to the Office for
National Statistics
-
Cuba has temporarily
lifted import duties on food, medicine and other essentials following
protests, including over the government’s handling of the pandemic
-
Singapore is seeing a spike in infections, with the majority of the
country’s 56 cases on Wednesday linked to karaoke lounges
People travelling by train to Wales must wear a face mask – Drakeford
However, Mark Drakeford is taking a different approach from Boris Johnson over rules for wearing masks on public transport.
The first minister says face coverings will continue to be a legal requirement on public transport in Wales – unlike in England where people will only be advised to wear them from Monday.
It means people arriving from England by train must wear a face covering as soon as they enter Wales.
"The people who run the transport system will make sure that people are aware that as they come into Wales different rules apply," he tells BBC Breakfast.
"If you travel into Wales by road now you will see signs that say 'Welsh rules apply'. That will be true on trains and other forms of transport as well.”
You can read more about the rules on face coverings here.
Drakeford criticises quarantine change for fully vaccinated travellers
Allowing fully vaccinated travellers to return from amber-list countries without quarantining risks reimporting Covid to the UK and new variants entering, the Welsh first minister says.
Mark Drakeford tells BBC Breakfast he “regrets” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the change.
“I think the previous regime was a more sensible and proportionate one,” he adds.
However, he says it is not practical for Wales to have different rules, given that three-quarters of people travelling to amber-list countries from Wales fly from airports in England.
The quarantine exemption for people who are fully vaccinated and under-18s comes into force on Monday in England, Scotland and Wales. Northern Ireland is expected to introduce the same system on 26 July.
UK’s approach to travel is erratic, says industry body
Moving the Balearic Islands to the travel amber list will lead to “unease” from customers about how quickly destinations can change status, an organisation representing independent travel businesses says.
Gary Lewis, chief executive of The Travel Network Group says the move “highlights that the reality for the travel industry is that our summer season will be on a much smaller scale than pre-Covid years".
He criticises the government’s approach as “erratic” and calls for more financial support for the industry.
What are the UK’s travel rules?
Destinations are placed on either the red, amber or green list, depending on factors including Covid infection rates and vaccination levels.
Only a few countries are on the green list, which allows quarantine-free travel, although people must still take a Covid test before departure and after they return.
Most destinations are on the amber list. Arrivals from these countries must quarantine for 10 days and take several tests.
But the quarantine requirement for amber-list countries is being scrapped for the fully vaccinated and under-18s from Monday in England, Scotland and Wales. Northern Ireland is expected to introduce the same system on 26 July.
Red-list countries are those the UK government says present the highest risk from Covid, and should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances".
Arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved hotel.
Read more about the UK’s travel rules here.
Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca moved to amber travel list
Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto England’s amber travel list.
The Balearic Islands will join the list from 04:00 BST on Monday, 15 days after they were moved to the green watchlist.
The Scottish and Welsh governments say they will do the same, and Northern Ireland is expected to follow suit.
It means that those who are not fully vaccinated or under 18 will have to quarantine on their return.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says case rates have doubled since the islands were added to the green watchlist, which means the government has to "move quickly".
But package holiday firm Tui says the "continued lack of transparency" about the methodology and data behind the changes is making it "incredibly difficult for customers to book far in advance with confidence".
Read more.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the latest stories in the UK and around the world this morning: