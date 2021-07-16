EPA Copyright: EPA

The UK's small shopkeepers are struggling under a £1.7bn mountain of debt, a former retail chief is warning.

Independent High Street businesses now owe four times as much as they did a year ago, says Bill Grimsey, ex-boss of Wickes, Iceland and Focus DIY.

The warning comes in his latest report into the future of town centres and High Streets, which takes into account the effect of long periods of enforced closures over the past 18 months.

Unless the government steps in, the UK could face a "tsunami" of shop closures this autumn, he says.

According to Mr Grimsey, small shops have survived the pandemic by borrowing, but are now faced with the task of paying it back.

A Treasury spokesperson says: "Our unprecedented £350bn Covid support package has provided a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of businesses across the UK - through loans, grants, tax cuts, business rates holidays and the furlough scheme.

"The government has always been clear that Bounce Back Loans are loans to be repaid and that they may not be the right answer for all businesses."

Read more