Small shops face £1.7bn debt mountain, says report
EPACopyright: EPA
The UK's small shopkeepers are struggling under a £1.7bn mountain of debt, a former retail chief is warning.
Independent High Street businesses now owe four times as much as they did a year ago, says Bill Grimsey, ex-boss of Wickes, Iceland and Focus DIY.
The warning comes in his latest report into the future of town centres and High Streets, which takes into account the effect of long periods of enforced closures over the past 18 months.
Unless the government steps in, the UK could face a "tsunami" of shop closures this autumn, he says.
According to Mr Grimsey, small shops have survived the pandemic by borrowing, but are now faced with the task of paying it back.
A Treasury spokesperson says: "Our unprecedented £350bn Covid support package has provided a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of businesses across the UK - through loans, grants, tax cuts, business rates holidays and the furlough scheme.
"The government has always been clear that Bounce Back Loans are loans to be repaid and that they may not be the right answer for all businesses."
Younger Covid patients face risk of serious organ damage
Here's more on that top headline we just mentioned.
Younger adults admitted to
hospital with Covid are almost as likely to suffer from complications as those
over 50 years old, a study has found.
Four in 10 of those between 19 and 49 developed problems with
their kidneys, lungs or other organs while treated.
The research looked at 73,197 adults of all ages across 302 UK
hospitals in the first wave of Covid in 2020.
"The message is that this is not just a disease of the
elderly and frail," said Prof Calum Semple, who led the work.
"The data reinforces the fact that Covid is not flu and we
are seeing even young adults coming into hospital suffering significant
complications, some of which will require furthering monitoring and potentially
further treatment in the future."
Those are numbers of hospital patients with Covid recorded on each of the last four Wednesdays starting from 16 June, exactly one month ago.
Now Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser, has spoken just days before the England's final lockdown restrictions are lifted on Monday and warned that those numbers could climb back to "scary" levels in the weeks ahead,
Live Reporting
Edited by John Hand
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA
-
Younger adults admitted to hospital with Covid
are almost as likely to suffer from complications as those over 50, a study has found
-
The meat production industry has warned of workforce shortages as one in 10 staff are told to isolate by the NHS Covid app
-
Pavement dining and outdoor pint licences will continue for another year in England as part of a government plan to get
hospitality back on its feet
-
Bankers returning on Monday to Goldman Sachs' £1bn London
head office will be required to wear masks in the building despite the easing
of government rules
-
Students will not be allowed back in school in September
unless their entire family is fully vaccinated, some local governments in China have said
-
The head of the World Health Organization has urged China to be more co-operative with the WHO's second phase of the investigation
into the origins of Covid-19
-
Protesters have taken to the streets of Melbourne, Australia, hours after a five-day snap lockdown was
announced for the state of Victoria
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Small shops face £1.7bn debt mountain, says report
The UK's small shopkeepers are struggling under a £1.7bn mountain of debt, a former retail chief is warning.
Independent High Street businesses now owe four times as much as they did a year ago, says Bill Grimsey, ex-boss of Wickes, Iceland and Focus DIY.
The warning comes in his latest report into the future of town centres and High Streets, which takes into account the effect of long periods of enforced closures over the past 18 months.
Unless the government steps in, the UK could face a "tsunami" of shop closures this autumn, he says.
According to Mr Grimsey, small shops have survived the pandemic by borrowing, but are now faced with the task of paying it back.
A Treasury spokesperson says: "Our unprecedented £350bn Covid support package has provided a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of businesses across the UK - through loans, grants, tax cuts, business rates holidays and the furlough scheme.
"The government has always been clear that Bounce Back Loans are loans to be repaid and that they may not be the right answer for all businesses."
Read more
Younger Covid patients face risk of serious organ damage
Here's more on that top headline we just mentioned.
Younger adults admitted to hospital with Covid are almost as likely to suffer from complications as those over 50 years old, a study has found.
Four in 10 of those between 19 and 49 developed problems with their kidneys, lungs or other organs while treated.
The research looked at 73,197 adults of all ages across 302 UK hospitals in the first wave of Covid in 2020.
"The message is that this is not just a disease of the elderly and frail," said Prof Calum Semple, who led the work.
"The data reinforces the fact that Covid is not flu and we are seeing even young adults coming into hospital suffering significant complications, some of which will require furthering monitoring and potentially further treatment in the future."
Read more
Your other Covid headlines
Welcome to our live page. We’ll bring you the latest coronavirus updates here throughout the day.
Here are your other main headlines:
UK not out of the woods as restrictions lift - Whitty
The UK is "not out of the woods yet" and people should act with caution as Covid restrictions in England end on Monday, Prof Chris Whitty said.
The chief medical adviser has warned that hospital admissions are doubling every three weeks and could hit "scary numbers" if the trend continues.
Prof Whitty said the pandemic still had a "long way to run in the UK".
It comes as the UK recorded nearly 50,000 new cases on Thursday - the highest daily number since January.
Prof Whitty told an online seminar hosted by the Science Museum on Thursday evening: "I don't think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast."
He added: "We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this, we are in much better shape due to the vaccine programme, and drugs and a variety of other things.
"But this has got a long way to run in the UK, and it's got even further to run globally."
Read more
How hospital numbers are rising
1,254
1,491
2,652
3,786
Those are numbers of hospital patients with Covid recorded on each of the last four Wednesdays starting from 16 June, exactly one month ago.
Now Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser, has spoken just days before the England's final lockdown restrictions are lifted on Monday and warned that those numbers could climb back to "scary" levels in the weeks ahead,