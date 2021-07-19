‘We don't want drivers to referee potential conflicts'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Most Covid rules have been eased in England, but many public transport operators, including Transport for London, still want passengers to wear masks.
Graham Vidler, CEO of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents over 1,000 bus and coach operators in the UK, tells the BBC the organisation is worried about customer confusion around face coverings and staying safe on-board today.
"I think the vital thing for drivers across England is that we don't ask them to step into the government's shoes and try and make the rules themselves and enforce them," he told 5 Live's Wake Up to Money.
"What we'll be doing is encouraging our passengers to continue to wear a face covering where they can. We won't be asking drivers to enforce that because that puts them in an impossible situation, having to referee those potential conflicts on-board.
"Even one incident is too many."
Labour warns of 'day of chaos' on transport network
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says he backs a decision to allow NHS staff to avoid self-isolation because hospitals are coming under "huge pressure" from rising Covid admissions.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The NHS is essentially in a summer crisis, the pressures are
intense and growing."
But he says the wholesale relaxation of restrictions is "reckless".and should have been done more gradually.
The face mask requirement should have been retained, and people should continue to work from home where they can, he says.
"This is throwing all caution to the wind," Ashworth says.
"We’re likely to have a day of chaos on the transport network
today - one of the busiest days on the transport networks for 16 months.
"The last thing we want on a day like this is chaos and for
the public health measures to be undermined."
Double-jabbed NHS staff can avoid isolation if service under pressure
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Some fully vaccinated frontline NHS staff in England will be allowed to carry on working if exposed to someone with Covid, the government has said, amid concerns over employee shortages.
Staff, including those in social care, will be exempted from isolating in "exceptional circumstances", when absences could lead to a "significant risk of harm".
They will need to show a negative PCR test and take daily lateral flow tests.
It comes amid a surge in cases and a rise in people told to self-isolate.
Live Reporting
Edited by Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as most legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England
-
There are now no limits on how many people can meet and table service is no longer necessary in pubs and restaurants
- Nightclubs in England have reopened but there's a warning the industry has been "decimated"
-
Face coverings are recommended in some spaces, but not required by law
-
The PM, chancellor and the health secretary are self-isolating, and there are warnings cases will surge
-
Some fully vaccinated frontline NHS staff in England will be allowed to carry on working if exposed to someone with Covid, the government says, amid concerns over employee shortages
-
Some scientists are predicting that UK infections - currently at about 50,000 a day - could reach 200,000 a day later in the summer.
-
But with more than 68% of UK adults fully vaccinated, modelling suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid-19 will be at a lower level than in earlier peaks
‘We don't want drivers to referee potential conflicts'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Most Covid rules have been eased in England, but many public transport operators, including Transport for London, still want passengers to wear masks.
Graham Vidler, CEO of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents over 1,000 bus and coach operators in the UK, tells the BBC the organisation is worried about customer confusion around face coverings and staying safe on-board today.
"I think the vital thing for drivers across England is that we don't ask them to step into the government's shoes and try and make the rules themselves and enforce them," he told 5 Live's Wake Up to Money.
"What we'll be doing is encouraging our passengers to continue to wear a face covering where they can. We won't be asking drivers to enforce that because that puts them in an impossible situation, having to referee those potential conflicts on-board.
"Even one incident is too many."
Labour warns of 'day of chaos' on transport network
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says he backs a decision to allow NHS staff to avoid self-isolation because hospitals are coming under "huge pressure" from rising Covid admissions.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The NHS is essentially in a summer crisis, the pressures are intense and growing."
But he says the wholesale relaxation of restrictions is "reckless".and should have been done more gradually.
The face mask requirement should have been retained, and people should continue to work from home where they can, he says.
"This is throwing all caution to the wind," Ashworth says.
"We’re likely to have a day of chaos on the transport network today - one of the busiest days on the transport networks for 16 months.
"The last thing we want on a day like this is chaos and for the public health measures to be undermined."
Double-jabbed NHS staff can avoid isolation if service under pressure
Some fully vaccinated frontline NHS staff in England will be allowed to carry on working if exposed to someone with Covid, the government has said, amid concerns over employee shortages.
Staff, including those in social care, will be exempted from isolating in "exceptional circumstances", when absences could lead to a "significant risk of harm".
They will need to show a negative PCR test and take daily lateral flow tests.
It comes amid a surge in cases and a rise in people told to self-isolate.
More than 500,000 alerts telling people to quarantine were sent by the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the first week of July, with supermarkets among the latest businesses to say they may have to cut opening hours or shut shops due to a lack of staff.
Those "pinged" by the app are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, but those contacted by NHS Test and Trace in England via text, email or phone can be fined if they do not self-isolate.
We've got more on this story here.
PM urges caution as Covid rules ease in England
The prime minister has urged caution as most legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England.
In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Boris Johnson said now was the "right moment" to move to the final stage of England's roadmap out of lockdown.
"If we don't do it now we've got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?" he asked, adding that the virus would have the "advantage of the cold weather" in autumn and winter.
"But we've got to do it cautiously. We've got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there. Cases are rising, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant."
Here's more on that story.
'Lots of people were queuing, you could feel the excitement’
BBC Radio 5 Live
England’s nightclubs have been preparing to reopen for the first time in 16 months and at midnight, clubbers were allowed to mingle on the dancefloor once again.
Laila McKenzie, a club promoter and night time industry specialist tells the BBC about her experience at a club in Bristol overnight.
“I got there at half eleven. There were lots of people queueing, you could feel the excitement,” she tells Radio 5 Live’s Wake Up to Money programme.
“Everyone was queuing really respectfully.”
Some measures had been introduced to reduce the risk of coronavirus being spread among those inside the club, she said.
“People were asked to provide negative lateral flow tests on the door, or show the Covid passport – it’s quite a lengthy processing time to get people in.
“Some people bypassed the bar and went straight on to the dance floor, some were choosing to be calm and just have a drink.”
In the headlines today
Let's start off with some of this morning's stories.
Welcome along
Thank you for joining us for live updates as most legal coronavirus restrictions lift in England.
We will bring you coverage throughout the day and we'll be answering your questions on the rule changes at 13:00 BST.