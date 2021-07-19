Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Most Covid rules have been eased in England, but many public transport operators, including Transport for London, still want passengers to wear masks.

Graham Vidler, CEO of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents over 1,000 bus and coach operators in the UK, tells the BBC the organisation is worried about customer confusion around face coverings and staying safe on-board today.

"I think the vital thing for drivers across England is that we don't ask them to step into the government's shoes and try and make the rules themselves and enforce them," he told 5 Live's Wake Up to Money.

"What we'll be doing is encouraging our passengers to continue to wear a face covering where they can. We won't be asking drivers to enforce that because that puts them in an impossible situation, having to referee those potential conflicts on-board.

"Even one incident is too many."