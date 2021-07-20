The government's business minister Paul Scully is asked about the comments made by Dominic Cummings about Boris Johnson's approach to Covid.

"Why should anyone trust a prime minister prepared to sacrifice the over-80s for the sake of the economy?" asks presenter Amol Rajan on BBC Radio 4 Today's programme.

"I don't think that's right," says Scully.

The prime minister "has had some really difficult decisions to make", he says, adding that the government wants to protect people and "that's why we're looking at measures in the lead up to the winter".

"But that has to be balanced with people's livelihoods," he says.

Scully says he does not know what was in the texts between the PM and Cummings - but that when decisions were made, both sides of the equation were looked at.

"It's the decision that's taken that is important and [what] the prime minister's judged on," he says.