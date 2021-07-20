"Why should anyone trust a prime minister prepared to sacrifice the over-80s for the sake of the economy?" asks presenter Amol Rajan on BBC Radio 4 Today's programme.
"I don't think that's right," says Scully.
The prime minister "has had some really difficult decisions to make", he says, adding that the government wants to protect people and "that's why we're looking at measures in the lead up to the winter".
"But that has to be balanced with people's livelihoods," he says.
Scully says he does not know what was in the texts between the PM and Cummings - but that when decisions were made, both sides of the equation were looked at.
"It's the decision that's taken that is important and [what] the prime minister's judged on," he says.
PM resisted autumn lockdown as only over-80s dying - Cummings
Our top story today is on the prime minister’s former
adviser Dominic Cummings, who has spoken to the BBC.
It’s his first major interview and will be broadcast this
evening at 19:00 BST, but we’ve already seen clips. In them, he accuses Boris
Johnson of wanting to let Covid "wash through the country" rather
than destroy the economy.
Cummings claims Johnson was reluctant to tighten Covid
restrictions as cases rose last autumn because he thought people dying from it
were "essentially all over 80".
And looking back to the start of the pandemic, Cummings claims
he intervened to stop Mr Johnson continuing to see the Queen, then aged 93, for
weekly face-to-face meetings.
Cummings claimed that, on 18 March last year, the PM had
said: "I'm going to see the Queen... That's what I do every Wednesday. Sod
this. I'm going to go and see her."
Scully told Sky News the government was giving advance warning so that they can get the detail “absolutely right”.
"We need to look at the detail behind
it," he said.
He said the Covid passport plan will not apply to pubs, but only nightclubs and larger ticketed events - although "there are a number of sporting venues that are already looking at voluntarily doing this".
And asked whether he was comfortable with the plans, described by some as similar to an ID card, Mr Scully said he was "not comfortable that government is mandating anything frankly, I'm a very libertarian Conservative".
"I want to be able to back off, that's why yesterday was an opportunity for government to back off from so many different things and let people live their lives.
"But what we have to do is make sure that people will also live their lives safely, the NHS can function safely, and these are the challenges that we still have to do.
"So it's incredibly frustrating, it's incredibly complicated to work through the detail, but that's the challenge we have."
Some workers to be exempt from self-isolation alerts
We’ve heard a lot about a “pingdemic” in recent days – as hundreds
of thousands of people have been sent alerts from the NHS Test and Trace app telling
them they need to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with
Covid.
Many businesses have criticised the system, calling it
overzealous and saying it’s caused disruption as staff have to miss work.
From 16 August, people who are fully vaccinated will be able
to skip isolation by taking a daily Covid test instead. But criticism has continued,
and a BBC analysis showed more than 4.5 million people could be asked to
self-isolate between 7 July and 16 August under the current system.
The government has now decided to change the rules for some people
who work in critical roles in England, as long as they are fully vaccinated
with two jabs and have no symptoms.
Instead of having to self-isolate after coming into contact
with someone with Covid, they will be able to take daily tests. A list of
critical workers is due to be published later, but the PM said it included
food, utility and border staff as well as NHS and care workers.
"This is not a blanket exemption for any sector or
role," a government spokesman said.
How many under-80s died with Covid?
Robert Cuffe
BBC head of statistics
Dominic Cummings alleges that, last autumn, the prime minister believed that people who were dying from Covid were “essentially all over 80”.
Cummings shared texts with the BBC in which the PM suggests that the average age of someone dying with Covid was “above life expectancy. So get Covid and live longer”.
The first is not correct – most but not “essentially all” deaths were in over-80s.
Nearly 40% of the 53,000 Covid deaths that were registered by the start of last October were in people aged under 80.
Most of them were of people aged between 60 and 80 (about 7% of deaths were in people aged under 60).
Before the pandemic, the life expectancy of an 80 year old woman was 10 more years (nine years for a man), so the data suggest that Covid was taking people years before their time.
The Office for National Statistics has a life expectancy calculator for the UK that you can use to see what your life expectancy is and we have one from a few years ago looking at life expectancy around the world.
Today we will find out which people working in critical roles will be able to continue working even if told to self-isolate after being in close contact with someone who has Covid.