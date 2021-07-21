New Covid health pass measures are rolling out in France today.
Only those with proof of vaccination, recent recovery, or a negative test are being allowed to visit most museums, cinemas and theme parks.
The National Assembly will also discuss later whether to extend those rules to cafes, restaurants and shopping centres in August.
It comes the day after Health Minister Olivier Véran announced 18,000 new infections in just 24 hours. This was compared to fewer than 7,000 cases a day last week - a surge of 150% - as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads throughout the country.
The health pass proposal has sparked a backlash from some sections of the French public. A weekend of demonstrations saw vaccine centres vandalised as some 100,000 come out to protest Saturday.
Some 55% of the country's adult population have received at least one vaccine, with 42% fully jabbed.
Lockdown frustration grows in Australia
Anger is growing in Australia as 13 million people - about half the population - endure fresh lockdowns to quash Covid outbreaks.
Fewer than 14% of Australians are vaccinated - the worst proportion among OECD nations.
Many people have expressed frustration at being back in highly policed lockdowns 18 months into the pandemic.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday again refused to apologise for the country's sluggish vaccine roll-out.
"No country has got their pandemic response 100%. I think Australians understand that," he told reporters.
What's the coronavirus situation in the UK?
The UK has reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths since late March.
A total of 96 deaths in the 28 days after a positive test were recorded on Tuesday.
The previous highest figure was the 98 deaths recorded on 24 March.
Latest government figures also show another 46,558 daily cases.
Cases have risen 40.7% over the last week.
Tokyo 2020 chief does not rule out cancelling Games
A Tokyo 2020 boss has not ruled out cancelling the Olympic Games after 70 accredited people test positive for coronavirus ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.
Head of the organising committee, Toshiro Muto, says he will keep an eye on infection numbers and hold "discussions" if necessary.
But International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach says cancellation was "never an option".
Earlier this month, Japan announced the Games would go ahead in empty venues without spectators - despite growing concern over the Covid situation.
"We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," says Mr Muto when asked at a press conference if the Games might be cancelled even at this late stage.
"At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."
Welcome to our Covid live page
Thank you for joining us for our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
We will bring you the latest news, analysis and explainers throughout the day.