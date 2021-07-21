EPA Copyright: EPA Australia's two largest states reported sharp increases in new cases on Wednesday Image caption: Australia's two largest states reported sharp increases in new cases on Wednesday

Anger is growing in Australia as 13 million people - about half the population - endure fresh lockdowns to quash Covid outbreaks.

Fewer than 14% of Australians are vaccinated - the worst proportion among OECD nations.

Many people have expressed frustration at being back in highly policed lockdowns 18 months into the pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday again refused to apologise for the country's sluggish vaccine roll-out.

"No country has got their pandemic response 100%. I think Australians understand that," he told reporters.

