Fully-jabbed from EU and US could avoid quarantine
Travellers from the EU and US are awaiting a decision on whether they will be able to avoid quarantine on arrival in England if they've been fully vaccinated.
Currently, people who have had both jabs in the UK, or those aged under 18 who live in the UK, do not have to quarantine when travelling from the US and EU because those places are on the amber list - and some EU countries are on the green list.
But that exemption does not apply to people who have been vaccinated outside of the UK.
Senior cabinet ministers will discuss a change in the rules at the Covid Operations meeting later.
We'll bring you updates from that meeting as soon as we have them but in the meantime here's more detail.
What's happening?
Ministers will meet later to discuss allowing fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and US to avoid quarantine when they arrive in England
Currently, people who have been double-jabbed in the UK do not have to isolate when travelling from the US and EU - but this exemption does not apply to those vaccinated outside of the UK
The aviation industry is pushing for a relaxation of these rules following a trial of checking the vaccination status of passengers
The daily number of Covid cases recorded in the UK has fallen for a seventh day in a row but deaths are the highest since March
In Australia, Sydney's lockdown has been extended by another month as Covid cases continue to rise
And Americans living in Covid hotspots have been advised to wear masks indoors again
Newspaper headlines
A meeting of senior ministers to discuss allowing fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and the US to enter England without quarantining makes the lead for several of this morning's papers.
The Daily Telegraph says it's understood that the chancellor and other ministers believe stopping inward tourism and business trips is harming the economy when most of Europe has reopened.
According to the Times, Boris Johnson is said to have become concerned that the EU is ahead of Britain in enabling international travel, and that the UK risks "squandering its vaccine bonus".
The Guardian reports that conversations will also be taking place between Whitehall and the devolved administrations about whether the change would apply to all four UK nations.
We will bring you the latest news, data, analysis and explainers throughout the day.