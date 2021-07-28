BBC Copyright: BBC

A meeting of senior ministers to discuss allowing fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and the US to enter England without quarantining makes the lead for several of this morning's papers.

The Daily Telegraph says it's understood that the chancellor and other ministers believe stopping inward tourism and business trips is harming the economy when most of Europe has reopened .

According to the Times, Boris Johnson is said to have become concerned that the EU is ahead of Britain in enabling international travel , and that the UK risks "squandering its vaccine bonus".

The Guardian reports that conversations will also be taking place between Whitehall and the devolved administrations about whether the change would apply to all four UK nations.