A sign saying' Don't let your guard down in Maidenhead'
Live

US and EU travellers await quarantine decision

preview
206
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Suzanne Leigh

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Newspaper headlines

    The Times front page
    Copyright: BBC

    A meeting of senior ministers to discuss allowing fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and the US to enter England without quarantining makes the lead for several of this morning's papers.

    The Daily Telegraph says it's understood that the chancellor and other ministers believe stopping inward tourism and business trips is harming the economy when most of Europe has reopened.

    According to the Times, Boris Johnson is said to have become concerned that the EU is ahead of Britain in enabling international travel, and that the UK risks "squandering its vaccine bonus".

    The Guardian reports that conversations will also be taking place between Whitehall and the devolved administrations about whether the change would apply to all four UK nations.

    The Daily Telegraph front page
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Fully-jabbed from EU and US could avoid quarantine

    Woman arriving at Heathrow
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Travellers from the EU and US are awaiting a decision on whether they will be able to avoid quarantine on arrival in England if they've been fully vaccinated.

    Currently, people who have had both jabs in the UK, or those aged under 18 who live in the UK, do not have to quarantine when travelling from the US and EU because those places are on the amber list - and some EU countries are on the green list.

    But that exemption does not apply to people who have been vaccinated outside of the UK.

    Senior cabinet ministers will discuss a change in the rules at the Covid Operations meeting later.

    We'll bring you updates from that meeting as soon as we have them but in the meantime here's more detail.

  3. What's happening?

    Let's start with a look at some of the stories the world is waking up to.

  4. Welcome

    Thank you for joining us for updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.

    We will bring you the latest news, data, analysis and explainers throughout the day.

Back to top