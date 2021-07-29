Domestic cruises have been allowed to run from May but international cruises have been banned.
'Astonishing moment' as AstraZeneca reaches 1bn doses around world
AstraZeneca says that as of today, it has released one billion doses of the vaccine to more than 170 countries. The pharmaceutical company has promised not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.
Prof Andrew Pollard, who leads the group at Oxford University that developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca, called it an "absolutely astonishing moment".
Prof Pollard said there are still issues with the rollout - including huge numbers of people still waiting for doses, as well as hesitancy in some parts of the world. And some poorer countries do not have the infrastructure needed to administer them.
No quarantine for fully vaccinated US and EU travellers
Fully
vaccinated travellers who have had jabs approved by EU or the US will not be
required to quarantine when they arrive in England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country, the UK
government announced on Wednesday.
Separate, stricter rules will still apply for people who have been in France.
The
new rules, which kick in at 04:00 BST on Monday, will still mean travellers will have to take either a lateral flow or PCR Covid test pre-departure and a PCR
test on the second day after they arrive.
Under-18s will be exempt from
isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.
The UK government said the rule
change would help to continue to reopening of international travel and reunite
family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.
Currently, only people who received their jabs
in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.
Edited by Owen Amos
International cruises from England to restart from Monday
The relaxation in quarantine rules for fully jabbed US and EU arrivals means that international cruises will be able to resume from England from 2 August - after a 16-month break.
Domestic cruises have been allowed to run from May but international cruises have been banned.
The government said international cruise travel advice "will be amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad".
However, international cruises are unlikely to be available from Monday, with several firms delaying or pausing their itineraries due to restrictions.
The global cruise line industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic- and last year there were major outbreaks on cruise ships, including the Diamond Princess.
Experts have said there is an increased risk of respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases on ships due to passengers and crew mixing from different parts of the world.
Richard Ballantyne, chief executive at the British Ports Association (BPA), said UK domestic cruises had demonstrated how ports and cruise lines could "ensure the health and safety of passengers, crew and destinations".
'Astonishing moment' as AstraZeneca reaches 1bn doses around world
AstraZeneca says that as of today, it has released one billion doses of the vaccine to more than 170 countries. The pharmaceutical company has promised not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.
Prof Andrew Pollard, who leads the group at Oxford University that developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca, called it an "absolutely astonishing moment".
"It’s an incredible good news story for a small group of academics here in Oxford who have been working on the vaccine since last year, this is an amazing moment.
"We’re also completely full of admiration for AstraZeneca for setting up these 20 manufacturing sites around the world not for profit to get the doses out there.
"Who would have thought that in the face of a normal commercial approach, AstraZeneca would do this?"
Prof Pollard said there are still issues with the rollout - including huge numbers of people still waiting for doses, as well as hesitancy in some parts of the world. And some poorer countries do not have the infrastructure needed to administer them.
Prof Pollard added: "We are definitely seeing that hesitancy in high income countries can affect low income countries.
"But I think the reality in most of the world is actually that people are desperate to receive vaccines and the problem so far has been the inequitable distribution and that’s something that I hope now as we move to the second billion doses."
Yesterday the UK announced it was sending another nine million AZ doses to "the most vulnerable countries".
New quarantine rules will not apply to France - here's why
The new quarantine rules for fully jabbed US and EU travellers arriving from amber list countries will not apply to France.
That's because of concern over "persistent cases" of the Beta variant in the country.
Since 19 July, adults who have been double vaccinated in the UK arriving from amber list countries have not needed to quarantine for 10 days.
But the government said this would not apply to France - meaning fully jabbed travellers returning to England and Wales from France still must isolate on arrival.
That will continue for now, even as rules are relaxed from the rest of the EU.
The government said it was to protect gains made by the UK's vaccination programme, amid fears vaccines may not work as well against the variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
However, the French authorities say most cases are from the overseas departments of La Reunion and Mayotte, rather than mainland France, where it is not widespread.
No quarantine for fully vaccinated US and EU travellers
Fully vaccinated travellers who have had jabs approved by EU or the US will not be required to quarantine when they arrive in England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country, the UK government announced on Wednesday.
Separate, stricter rules will still apply for people who have been in France.
The new rules, which kick in at 04:00 BST on Monday, will still mean travellers will have to take either a lateral flow or PCR Covid test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.
Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.
The UK government said the rule change would help to continue to reopening of international travel and reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.
Currently, only people who received their jabs in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.
Welcome to our Covid-19 live page
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll be bringing you breaking news and analysis from the UK and across the world.