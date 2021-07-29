Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

AstraZeneca says that as of today, it has released one billion doses of the vaccine to more than 170 countries. The pharmaceutical company has promised not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Prof Andrew Pollard, who leads the group at Oxford University that developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca, called it an "absolutely astonishing moment".

"It’s an incredible good news story for a small group of academics here in Oxford who have been working on the vaccine since last year, this is an amazing moment.

"We’re also completely full of admiration for AstraZeneca for setting up these 20 manufacturing sites around the world not for profit to get the doses out there.

"Who would have thought that in the face of a normal commercial approach, AstraZeneca would do this?"

Prof Pollard said there are still issues with the rollout - including huge numbers of people still waiting for doses, as well as hesitancy in some parts of the world. And some poorer countries do not have the infrastructure needed to administer them.

Prof Pollard added: "We are definitely seeing that hesitancy in high income countries can affect low income countries.

"But I think the reality in most of the world is actually that people are desperate to receive vaccines and the problem so far has been the inequitable distribution and that’s something that I hope now as we move to the second billion doses."

Yesterday the UK announced it was sending another nine million AZ doses to "the most vulnerable countries".