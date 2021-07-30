Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been speaking to broadcasters this morning. On Sky News, he responded to the calls for the government to bring forward the date from which people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to self-isolate.

Asked if the government should look again at the date for England, Shapps replied: "We are always keeping it under very close review.

"The reality is that people putting themselves in self-isolation has been a factor in saving a lot of lives because it turns out that one in three people who are requested to self-isolate do end up developing symptoms, so it is, if you like, the only remaining measure that is being taken at the moment, because of course all the other measures have been dropped at the fourth unlock stage on the 19 July."

He said the government was being "slightly cautious" but that key workers were already exempt, as long as they took daily tests if they were told to self-isolate.

And pressed on whether 16 August is set in stone, Shapps said: "Yeah right now that is the date. We'll always keep these things under review but I don't want to open up false hope for you, it's not too far away now.

"Right now I haven't seen anything which suggests that we shouldn't wait until the 16 August."