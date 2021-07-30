Oxford University's Prof Marian Knight, who leads research looking at pregnant women admitted to hospital in England, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that pregnant women could be confident about having the vaccine, with the study showing it was "very protective" with no concerns over safety.
"Pregnant women were obviously naturally hesitant because there wasn't any evidence, but women can be reassured now because we have this real world evidence about the vaccine being used in practice," she says.
She adds that by getting the vaccine, pregnant women would not just protect themselves, but antibodies were also passed on to their babies.
Will Spain move on the UK's traffic light list?
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is asked on the Today programme about whether the travel rules for Spain are going to change.
There had been reports in some newspapers that Spain - currently on the amber list - could join France on the UK's "amber plus" list - meaning even fully vaccinated holidaymakers will need to self-isolate when they're back.
"I'd encourage people to broadly ignore the ongoing speculation as much as possible," Shapps said.
"I know it's very difficult because people will be wanting to go away, or have holidays booked or be away. But one thing I've seen over the last year with all this going on is that quite often the speculation is not all that helpful or accurate.
"When we get information from the Joint Biosecurity Centre that's the first point at which it really becomes clarified."
The countries on the traffic light lists are due to be updated next week.
The papers: 'No jab, no job' threat and 'red alert' for travel
Some of the papers feature stories on Covid passports and compulsory vaccination in the wake of tech firms such as Google requiring staff to be fully jabbed before returning to the office.
"Get the vacc or face the sack" is Metro's headline, reporting that ministers are "looking carefully" at whether new employment laws are needed.
"No jab, no job" is the Daily's Mail's take on the story, which says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has backed the ultimatum by businesses in the US as a "smart policy".
The paper says ministers have also been accused of introducing vaccine passports "by stealth" after the NHS app was "quietly tweaked" to include certification which can be used to prove vaccination status at venues.
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph raises questions about how NHS England classifies people who are in hospital with coronavirus.
The paper has seen an NHS stocktake, showing that on Tuesday almost a quarter of people in hospital with coronavirus were admitted for another reason, such as a broken leg.
France is on the UK government's "amber plus" list - meaning travellers returning from France must still self-isolate, even if they fully vaccinated. People who have been fully vaccinated in the UK don't have to quarantine when arriving back from amber countries.
But France has criticised the decision, saying it's discriminatory as the bulk of
France's Beta variant cases come from the island of La Reunion
in the Indian Ocean.
Asked why France is still on the "amber plus" list, Shapps said advisers were "sufficiently concerned about the Beta variant in France". The cases were being picked up in France, he said.
The UK has not seen very many cases of the Beta variant - which was first identified in South Africa - while France has a much higher level, Shapps told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"The concern from the scientists is the extent to which there could be vaccine escape - in other words whether the vaccine would be effective against the Beta variant."
But Shapps said the number of Beta cases in France "looks like it has been trending downwards" - so experts will be looking at France and providing fresh advice.
The traffic light system is due to be updated next week. "By this time next week we'll know," Shapps added.
Shapps defends waiting until 16 August for self-isolation change
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been speaking to broadcasters this morning. On Sky News, he responded to the calls for the government to bring forward the date from which people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to self-isolate.
Asked if the government should look again at the date for England, Shapps replied: "We are always keeping it under very close review.
"The reality is that people putting themselves in self-isolation has been a factor in saving a lot of lives because it turns out that one in three people who are requested to self-isolate do end up developing symptoms, so it is, if you like, the only remaining measure that is being taken at the moment, because of course all the other measures have been dropped at the fourth unlock stage on the 19 July."
He said the government was being "slightly cautious" but that key workers were already exempt, as long as they took daily tests if they were told to self-isolate.
And pressed on whether 16 August is set in stone, Shapps said: "Yeah right now that is the date. We'll always keep these things under review but I don't want to open up false hope for you, it's not too far away now.
"Right now I haven't seen anything which suggests that we shouldn't wait until the 16 August."
Labour calls for self-isolation rules to ease earlier, amid 'summer of chaos'
Wales has announced that from 7 August - a week tomorrow - people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone with Covid. Scotland plans to do the same on 9 August.
But England is not set to bring in the change until 16 August.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned why England is waiting. Many businesses have complained that the requirement to self-isolate has led to staff shortages and disruption.
"This has been a
summer of chaos for British businesses and British families," he said.
"The Tory government
has never been able to explain the logic of their self-isolation rules and has
just repeated the same mistakes over and over again.
"While the British
public have been trying to do the right thing, we saw this government's
instincts when Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to avoid the isolation
millions have had to endure."
"The government's
slapdash approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating
real problems for businesses and families alike. Welsh Labour has
shown what can be done and it's time for the Tories to do the same," said Sir Keir.
The most senior midwife in England has called on pregnant women to get vaccinated, after estimates suggested hundreds of thousands have
not yet had the jab. The number of pregnant women hospitalised with the virus
is rising
We already know that the government wants to make an NHS
Covid pass a requirement to get into nightclubs and some other crowded places
from the end of September. But the passes are already available on the NHS app (not
the NHS Covid app) and some clubs have already begun asking for it. It’s
prompted criticism that the government has brought in “a new ID card”
stealthily
MPs visited a centre in Kent used to house migrants earlier
this week and have expressed their shock at how cramped and “clearly unfit for
purpose” it is. They said it was “wholly inappropriate” and a clear Covid risk
Infections are continuing to spread in Sydney, despite five
weeks of lockdown already. Australia is now sending in hundreds of thousands of
soldiers to try and enforce the rules
China says a new outbreak of the Delta variant – which
started in Nanjing and has since spread to five provinces and Beijing – is the “most
extensive contagion after Wuhan”. City-wide testing has been brought in and
experts say they believe it can be controlled
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage.
We’ll be bringing you updates
on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Read the paper review in full.
Read more on the traffic light system as it currently stands.
