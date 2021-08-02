Two women hug at HEathrow

Travel bosses urge against amber watchlist

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. The latest headlines

    If you're just waking up, here's what you need to know this morning:

  2. Good morning...

    Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We'll be bringing you the latest updates from the UK and around the world - so stay tuned!

Back to top