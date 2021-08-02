If you're just waking up, here's what you need to know this morning:
People who were fully vaccinated in the US or European Union no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country
-
Tory MPs and travel bosses have raised concerns about the prospect of a so-called amber watchlist of countries that could move to the red list at short notice
-
Tests have found no traces of Covid-19 in swabs and air samples of four major railway stations and intercity train services, Network Rail has said
-
Video-conferencing firm Zoom has agreed to pay $86m (£61.9m) to settle a class action privacy lawsuit in the US, which alleged it had invaded the privacy of millions of users by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn. The firm denies any wrongdoing, but has agreed to boost its security practices
- YouTube has barred Sky News Australia from uploading new content for a week, saying it breached rules on spreading Covid-19 misinformation
