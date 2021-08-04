Live
Cases going right way but autumn concerns - expert
viewing this page
Is the worst of Covid behind us? | Which children are being vaccinated? | How can I prove I've had both jabs?
Is the worst of Covid behind us? | Which children are being vaccinated? | How can I prove I've had both jabs?
Live Reporting
Edited by Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The pandemic is “going in the right direction… but the big
issue is what’s going to happen in the autumn”, a virus expert says
-
UK cases are falling during the school summer holidays, when
there are fewer people in workplaces and more socialising outdoors, says epidemiologist
Prof Paul Elliot
-
But it’s important that as many people are double-jabbed
before the autumn when school restarts, people return to work and there is more
indoor mixing, he says
-
UK vaccine experts will later recommend all 16 and
17-year-olds should be offered a Covid jab, the BBC has been told
-
About 1.4 million teenagers will be included in the new
rollout but it is not known when it will start
-
In China, students are the focus for the latest vaccination
campaign amid the biggest
virus surge in months
-
Airline Qantas says it will stand down 2,500 staff as a lockdown in Sydney
impacts air travel across Australia
-
And YouTube has barred Sky News Australia from uploading new
content for a week, saying it breached rules on
spreading Covid-19 misinformation
Anything to reduce transmission in young people will be 'helpful' - virus expert
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Professor Paul Elliot also talked about the expectation that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will later recommend 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK are offered coronavirus vaccinations.
Prof Elliot, director of community coronavirus testing programme React, says July's data showed that the highest rates of infection came from unvaccinated teenagers and young people aged up to 24.
Prof Elliot told the Today programme: “The increase in the virus was being driven by these younger age groups so anything we can do to reduce transmission in that group would be helpful."
Pandemic going in right direction but concerns for autumn – expert
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The UK coronavirus pandemic is “going in the right direction” but “the big issue is what’s going to happen in the autumn”, says a virus expert.
Paul Elliot, professor of epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, was asked if the worst of the pandemic is over, as reported in some newspapers this morning. He says all indications look good for now.
“We think at the moment things are going in the right direction now as schools are closed, people are on holiday and people are mixing outdoors more,” he says.
“The big issue is what’s going to happen in the autumn when people go back to school and there’s more indoor mixing, people go back to work.
“So it’s really, really important in our view that as many people as possible get double vaccinated before the autumn period. That will increase the downward pressure on the virus.”
What’s happening in the UK and around the world?
Let's start with a look at the coronavirus situation in the UK and around the globe.
Welcome
Thank you for joining our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic this morning.
We will bring you the latest news and analysis from the UK and around the world throughout the day.