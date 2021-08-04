BBC Copyright: BBC

The UK coronavirus pandemic is “going in the right direction” but “the big issue is what’s going to happen in the autumn”, says a virus expert.

Paul Elliot, professor of epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, was asked if the worst of the pandemic is over, as reported in some newspapers this morning. He says all indications look good for now.

“We think at the moment things are going in the right direction now as schools are closed, people are on holiday and people are mixing outdoors more,” he says.

“The big issue is what’s going to happen in the autumn when people go back to school and there’s more indoor mixing, people go back to work.

“So it’s really, really important in our view that as many people as possible get double vaccinated before the autumn period. That will increase the downward pressure on the virus.”