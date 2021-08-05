Live
Travel changes are not enough, say industry bosses
viewing this page
What are the traffic light rules? | How are rules changing in Europe? | Why was France on the amber-plus list?
What are the traffic light rules? | How are rules changing in Europe? | Why was France on the amber-plus list?
Live Reporting
Edited by Hazel Shearing
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Moving from amber to green: Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway
- Moving from red to amber: India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE
- Moving from amber to red: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte
- Moving from amber-plus to amber: France
-
Fully vaccinated passengers returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from France will no longer need to quarantine after Sunday - part of widespread changes to travel rules.
-
One in five people in hospital in England with Covid is aged between 18 and 34, Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, has said
-
All 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland and Wales will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations.
-
Grants for people in Wales on low pay who are told to self-isolate will rise from £500 to £750 from this weekend.
-
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a suspension on booster vaccines for Covid-19 until at least the end of September to allow for more people in poorer countries to be vaccinated.
-
A White House Official has said the US will eventually require almost all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated, but no timeline was given.
-
Adults in the UK spent nearly a third of their waking hours watching TV and online video content in 2020, according to a report from regulator Ofcom - with screen time higher because of lockdowns.
-
Footballer Marcus Rashford is calling on health professionals to do more to persuade families in need not to miss out on government food vouchers, after the pandemic put a renewed focus on child poverty.
-
And a man from Dorset who died with Covid after refusing to be vaccinated made a "terrible mistake" which put his family at risk, his partner has said.
Full vaccination a 'feature forever more' for overseas travel - Shapps
It is likely that all countries will require arrivals to be fully vaccinated in the future, says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
"Double vaccination, or full vaccination, is going to be a feature forever more, and most countries - probably all countries - will require full vaccination in order for you to enter," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
His comment comes after a White House official said the US will eventually require almost all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated.
Analysis: Can summer be saved for the travel industry?
Caroline Davies
Transport correspondent
Are the changes to travel rules from Sunday enough to save the summer season for the travel industry?
There are some things for the sector to be pleased about. The green list is longer, France is fully amber and there are more countries turning amber from red.
But there are stings in the tail too. Of the seven green countries, only two - Latvia and Slovenia - currently allow in non-vaccinated UK tourists without quarantine.
Many major holiday destinations like Greece and Spain are still amber. And the testing regime - which many in the industry want scrapped - is still firmly in place.
The government says it is being cautious and continuing to protect the UK from dangerous variants, and that this is a good step for passengers and travel.
But after months of changes and uncertainty, there are concerns in the travel sector that this doesn't do enough to reassure the public to book.
France moves to amber in travel rules shake up
France is being moved from the amber-plus list to the amber list, meaning fully vaccinated passengers returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no longer need to quarantine.
The move, which comes into effect at 04:00 BST on Sunday, is part of widespread changes to the government's travel rules.
Germany, Austria and Norway are among those to be added to the green list - those countries with the fewest restrictions.
India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE will move from the red list to the amber list, enabling travellers who are fully vaccinated to return without having to quarantine.
But Mexico is among four countries to be moved to the high-risk red list, meaning people coming back will need to quarantine in a hotel.
Despite prior speculation of a move, Spain will remain on the amber list. But the Department for Transport has now said that "arrivals from Spain and all its islands are advised to use a PCR test as their pre-departure test wherever possible" instead of the cheaper lateral flow tests.
The latest headlines
Here's what you need to know this morning:
Good morning
Welcome to today's live coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates from the UK and around the world.
We're just getting set up - stay tuned.