Are the changes to travel rules from Sunday enough to save the summer season for the travel industry?

There are some things for the sector to be pleased about. The green list is longer, France is fully amber and there are more countries turning amber from red.

But there are stings in the tail too. Of the seven green countries, only two - Latvia and Slovenia - currently allow in non-vaccinated UK tourists without quarantine.

Many major holiday destinations like Greece and Spain are still amber. And the testing regime - which many in the industry want scrapped - is still firmly in place.

The government says it is being cautious and continuing to protect the UK from dangerous variants, and that this is a good step for passengers and travel.

But after months of changes and uncertainty, there are concerns in the travel sector that this doesn't do enough to reassure the public to book.