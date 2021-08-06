Live events to be protected by government-backed insurance scheme
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
UK music festivals and other live events are to be protected by a government-backed insurance scheme if events are legally unable to happen due to government Covid restrictions.
The live events industry, which has repeatedly called for such a scheme, welcomed the announcement - after more than half of all music festivals were cancelled this summer.
Promoter Live Nation UK called it a "vital intervention" that would give the sector "certainty".
The new scheme will see insurance companies provide cover for live events up to a budget of £750m - with the government agreeing to act as a reinsurer.
However, there remain concerns among some in the industry that the scheme will only pay out if events are banned by another lockdown - but not if festivals have to cancel due to the reintroduction of social distancing measures or artists contracting Covid.
It says adverts on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok will try
to convince them that "they won't be able to enjoy themselves fully
without their jabs" - as they'll need proof they've had them to enter
nightclubs from the autumn.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Robin SilverthorneCopyright: Robin Silverthorne BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Thousands of British holidaymakers continue to scramble to get
home before hotel quarantine rules kick in
-
Changes to the green, amber and red lists apply to people
returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 04:00 BST on Sunday
-
Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte will move to the red
list,meaning 10-day hotel quarantine
-
Most of Wales' remaining Covid rules will be scrapped from
Saturday but First
Minister Mark Drakeford insists it is not “Freedom Day”
-
UK music festivals and other live events are to be protected
by a government-backed insurance scheme if they have to
cancel because of Covid
-
In the Caribbean, the prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines
has been hospitalised after reportedly being hit in the head
by a stone at a protest against a proposed vaccine mandate
Live events to be protected by government-backed insurance scheme
UK music festivals and other live events are to be protected by a government-backed insurance scheme if events are legally unable to happen due to government Covid restrictions.
The live events industry, which has repeatedly called for such a scheme, welcomed the announcement - after more than half of all music festivals were cancelled this summer.
Promoter Live Nation UK called it a "vital intervention" that would give the sector "certainty".
The new scheme will see insurance companies provide cover for live events up to a budget of £750m - with the government agreeing to act as a reinsurer.
However, there remain concerns among some in the industry that the scheme will only pay out if events are banned by another lockdown - but not if festivals have to cancel due to the reintroduction of social distancing measures or artists contracting Covid.
Read more.
'We've paid £8,000 for a day trip to Mexico'
Thousands of British holidaymakers are still trying to get home from countries that are set to go on the red list before new quarantine rules kick in.
People returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte will have to go into hotel quarantine from 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Up to 6,000 British holidaymakers were in Mexico when the change was announced yesterday, among them Robin and Viv Silverthorne, from Worthing in Sussex.
They were flying to Cancun when they found out mid-air that the country was being placed on the red list.
Robin says the couple spent hours on the phone trying to speak to their airline "without success" before making the decision to come home after just a day to avoid paying for a quarantine hotel.
He told the BBC: "It's not just us, there was a plane full of holidaymakers in the same boat, some with children who will now have to pay thousands to quarantine on return.
"We have only just secured a return flight via Miami tomorrow. We have essentially paid a total of £8,000 for a day trip to Mexico."
He says they had done their research and just wanted a "nice holiday" - but the latest changes to the rules had left Viv in tears.
We will be bringing you more reaction from some of the people affected, but in the meantime here's all the detail on the changes to the green, red and amber lists.
This morning's newspaper headlines
Here’s a look at the front pages of some of this morning’s papers.
The Times highlights plans for a new marketing campaign encouraging the under-30s in England to get their coronavirus vaccine.
It says adverts on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok will try to convince them that "they won't be able to enjoy themselves fully without their jabs" - as they'll need proof they've had them to enter nightclubs from the autumn.
The i says the "big push" comes amid "waning enthusiasm" for vaccination among younger age groups, with plans to deploy social media influencers to get the word out.
The Independent website says an estimated 34,000 children in the UK are now living with long Covid - and suffering from persistent fatigue and shortness of breath.
One expert, Dr Elaine Maxwell, argues that the figures from the Office for National Statistics challenge the assumption that the condition is rare in youngsters.
You can see a full review of the daily papers here.
What’s happening?
Let’s start with a look at some of the coronavirus headlines this morning.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Stay with us for the latest Covid-related news and analysis in the UK and around the world.