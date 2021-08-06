Robin Silverthorne Copyright: Robin Silverthorne

Thousands of British holidaymakers are still trying to get home from countries that are set to go on the red list before new quarantine rules kick in.

People returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte will have to go into hotel quarantine from 04:00 BST on Sunday.

Up to 6,000 British holidaymakers were in Mexico when the change was announced yesterday, among them Robin and Viv Silverthorne, from Worthing in Sussex.

They were flying to Cancun when they found out mid-air that the country was being placed on the red list.

Robin says the couple spent hours on the phone trying to speak to their airline "without success" before making the decision to come home after just a day to avoid paying for a quarantine hotel.

He told the BBC: "It's not just us, there was a plane full of holidaymakers in the same boat, some with children who will now have to pay thousands to quarantine on return.

"We have only just secured a return flight via Miami tomorrow. We have essentially paid a total of £8,000 for a day trip to Mexico."

He says they had done their research and just wanted a "nice holiday" - but the latest changes to the rules had left Viv in tears.

We will be bringing you more reaction from some of the people affected, but in the meantime here's all the detail on the changes to the green, red and amber lists.