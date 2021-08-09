Cuan Mor bar and restaurant on Oban esplanade with patrons sitting at tables having drinks and meals outside the restaurant, Oban, Argyll, 21 July
Live

Nightclubs reopen as Scotland exits level zero

preview
3,265
viewing this page

Is the pandemic over? | How are the rules changing? | Should I keep wearing a mask?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Lauren Turner

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Unbelievable to be back' - nightclub DJ

    Clubbers queuing in Glasgow
    Copyright: BBC

    More than 300 people were on the dancefloor at Buff Club Glasgow at one minute past midnight.

    It is “unbelievable” to be back, says DJ Zander Coulter, who played Sister Sledge Thinking of You as the night’s first song.

    “The atmosphere was absolutely electric from the start," he tells BBC Breakfast.

    Mark, the club’s marketing manager, says it was “surreal at first” to see people doing things like dancing together which “for so long we’d been told not to do”.

    He tells BBC Breakfast: “It was just wonderful. After a few hours it felt like we’d never been away.

    “A lot of the people that were here last night actually had never been to a club – they turned 18 during lockdown.”

    He adds that some coronavirus measures are still in place, with clubbers needing to bring a mask and check in with Scotland’s tracking app.

  2. Watch: Sturgeon urges caution as measures lifted

    BBC Breakfast

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid-19: Nicola Sturgeon on face coverings in Scotland's schools

    Nicola Sturgeon says people should continue to be cautious in Scotland after almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures were removed but “we should also feel positive about where we are right now”.

    “If we all behave with appropriate caution – wearing our face coverings where required, continuing to keep a safe distance from people in other households even though it’s not a legal requirement – then we hopefully can lift these restrictions and continue to see the virus stay under control," she tells BBC Breakfast.

    She says the policy of wearing face coverings in schools will be reviewed after six weeks but she doesn’t know how long the requirement will be kept in place in other settings such as shops.

    “Wearing a face covering when we go to a shop or on public transport – that’s not something we want to be doing for longer than necessary but it’s a relatively small price to ask people to pay to allow us to interact properly with our families.”

  3. What are the new rules in Scotland?

    The changes today in Scotland mean:

    • No physical distancing, or limits on the size of social gatherings
    • No venues legally required to close

    However, some requirements will continue, including:

    • Face coverings compulsory on public transport and inside places like shops "for some time to come"
    • Indoor hospitality venues must collect customer contact details
    • Travel restrictions will continue
    • People will continue to be advised to work from home where possible
    • Organisers of large events must apply for permission
    • Restrictions remain in schools for the first six weeks of the new term, including 1m physical distancing

    For more on the rules around the UK, read more in our explainer.

  4. Sturgeon 'optimistic' measures will not be reimposed, but no guarantee

    BBC Breakfast

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tells BBC Breakfast that winter will “pose all sorts of challenges” - adding it wouldn’t be sensible to guarantee there won't be any further lockdowns.

    She says: “Every fibre of my being hopes that the restrictions we are lifting today in Scotland will never have to be re-imposed – am I optimistic about that? Yes. Can I guarantee it? I could tell you that… but it wouldn’t be the right thing to say.”

    Asked about extending the vaccination programme to children younger than 16, she says she hopes the JCVI will soon have the evidence and the data to recommend the vaccine to children over the age of 12.

    She says starting to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds over the weekend was a “positive step” and she hopes “we will be able to extend vaccination to younger people sooner rather than later”.

  5. Nightclubs reopen as Scotland leaves level zero Covid restrictions

    Video content

    Video caption: Nightclubs reopen as Scotland leaves level zero Covid restrictions

    Almost all legal Covid restrictions in Scotland have been lifted today.

    Social distancing has been scrapped in most places and large outdoor gatherings can go ahead - although face coverings are still required in most public settings.

    It also means that large entertainment venues like nightclubs are allowed to reopen and there were clubbers queuing in the early hours to be among the first to hit the dancefloor since the pandemic began.

    However, Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is urging caution, warning the public "the virus is still with us".

    Read more in our story here.

  6. Good morning and welcome

    Welcome to our coronavirus live page, where we will bring you the latest updates throughout the day. Here are your main headlines:

Back to top