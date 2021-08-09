BBC Copyright: BBC

More than 300 people were on the dancefloor at Buff Club Glasgow at one minute past midnight.

It is “unbelievable” to be back, says DJ Zander Coulter, who played Sister Sledge Thinking of You as the night’s first song.

“The atmosphere was absolutely electric from the start," he tells BBC Breakfast.

Mark, the club’s marketing manager, says it was “surreal at first” to see people doing things like dancing together which “for so long we’d been told not to do”.

He tells BBC Breakfast: “It was just wonderful. After a few hours it felt like we’d never been away.

“A lot of the people that were here last night actually had never been to a club – they turned 18 during lockdown.”

He adds that some coronavirus measures are still in place, with clubbers needing to bring a mask and check in with Scotland’s tracking app.