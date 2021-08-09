More than 300 people were on the dancefloor at Buff
Club Glasgow at one minute past midnight.
It is “unbelievable” to be back, says DJ Zander
Coulter, who played Sister Sledge Thinking of You as the night’s first song.
“The atmosphere was absolutely electric from the start," he tells BBC Breakfast.
Mark, the club’s marketing manager, says it was “surreal at
first” to see people doing things like dancing together which “for so long we’d
been told not to do”.
He tells BBC Breakfast: “It was just wonderful. After a few
hours it felt like we’d never been away.
“A lot of the people that were here last night actually had
never been to a club – they turned 18 during lockdown.”
He adds that some coronavirus measures are still in
place, with clubbers needing to bring a mask and check in with Scotland’s
tracking app.
Watch: Sturgeon urges caution as measures lifted
BBC Breakfast
Nicola Sturgeon says people should continue
to be cautious in Scotland after almost all of the remaining anti-Covid
measures were removed but “we should also feel positive about where we are
right now”.
“If we all behave with appropriate caution – wearing our
face coverings where required, continuing to keep a safe distance from people
in other households even though it’s not a legal requirement – then we
hopefully can lift these restrictions and continue to see the virus stay under
control," she tells BBC Breakfast.
She says the policy of wearing face coverings in schools
will be reviewed after six weeks but she doesn’t know how long the requirement
will be kept in place in other settings such as shops.
“Wearing a face covering when we go to a shop or on public
transport – that’s not something we want to be doing for longer than necessary
but it’s a relatively small price to ask people to pay to allow us to interact
properly with our families.”
What are the new rules in Scotland?
The changes today in Scotland mean:
No physical distancing, or limits on the size of social gatherings
No venues legally required to close
However, some requirements will continue, including:
Face coverings compulsory on public transport and inside places like shops "for some time to come"
Indoor hospitality venues must collect customer contact details
Travel restrictions will continue
People will continue to be advised to work from home where possible
Organisers of large events must apply for permission
Restrictions remain in schools for the first six weeks of the new term, including 1m physical distancing
Sturgeon 'optimistic' measures will not be reimposed, but no guarantee
BBC Breakfast
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tells BBC Breakfast that winter will “pose all sorts of challenges” - adding it wouldn’t be sensible to guarantee there won't be any further lockdowns.
She says: “Every fibre of my being hopes that the restrictions we are lifting today in Scotland will never have to be re-imposed – am I optimistic about that? Yes. Can I guarantee it? I could tell you that… but it wouldn’t be the right thing to say.”
Asked about extending the vaccination programme to children younger than 16, she says she hopes the JCVI will soon have the evidence and the data to recommend the vaccine to children over the age of 12.
She says starting to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds over the weekend was a “positive step” and she hopes “we will be able to extend vaccination to younger people sooner rather than later”.
Nightclubs reopen as Scotland leaves level zero Covid restrictions
Almost all legal Covid restrictions in Scotland have been lifted today.
Social distancing has been scrapped in most places and large outdoor gatherings can go ahead - although face coverings are still required in most public settings.
It also means that large entertainment venues like nightclubs are allowed to reopen and there were clubbers queuing in the early hours to be among the first to hit the dancefloor since the pandemic began.
However, Scotland’s Health Secretary
Humza Yousaf is urging caution, warning the public "the
virus is still with us".
Live Reporting
Edited by Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
No physical distancing, or limits on the size of social gatherings
-
No venues legally required to close
-
Face coverings compulsory on public transport and inside places like shops "for some time to come"
-
Indoor hospitality venues must collect customer contact details
-
Travel restrictions will continue
-
People will continue to be advised to work from home where possible
-
Organisers of large events must apply for permission
-
Restrictions remain in schools for the first six weeks of the new term, including 1m physical distancing
-
Scotland has left its final level of coronavirus restrictions as level zero ended at midnight
-
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has asked the competition watchdog to investigate "excessive" pricing and
"exploitative practices" among PCR Covid test firms
-
Despite most Covid rules ending in Wales, many
staff will not be back in the office on Monday - and will never return full-time in some companies
-
India has ramped up its coronavirus vaccine production amid warnings of a third wave
-
The organiser of an Elvis festival says the hospitality industry faces a "legal minefield" in reopening despite
most Covid restrictions being lifted
'Unbelievable to be back' - nightclub DJ
More than 300 people were on the dancefloor at Buff Club Glasgow at one minute past midnight.
It is “unbelievable” to be back, says DJ Zander Coulter, who played Sister Sledge Thinking of You as the night’s first song.
“The atmosphere was absolutely electric from the start," he tells BBC Breakfast.
Mark, the club’s marketing manager, says it was “surreal at first” to see people doing things like dancing together which “for so long we’d been told not to do”.
He tells BBC Breakfast: “It was just wonderful. After a few hours it felt like we’d never been away.
“A lot of the people that were here last night actually had never been to a club – they turned 18 during lockdown.”
He adds that some coronavirus measures are still in place, with clubbers needing to bring a mask and check in with Scotland’s tracking app.
Watch: Sturgeon urges caution as measures lifted
BBC Breakfast
Nicola Sturgeon says people should continue to be cautious in Scotland after almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures were removed but “we should also feel positive about where we are right now”.
“If we all behave with appropriate caution – wearing our face coverings where required, continuing to keep a safe distance from people in other households even though it’s not a legal requirement – then we hopefully can lift these restrictions and continue to see the virus stay under control," she tells BBC Breakfast.
She says the policy of wearing face coverings in schools will be reviewed after six weeks but she doesn’t know how long the requirement will be kept in place in other settings such as shops.
“Wearing a face covering when we go to a shop or on public transport – that’s not something we want to be doing for longer than necessary but it’s a relatively small price to ask people to pay to allow us to interact properly with our families.”
What are the new rules in Scotland?
The changes today in Scotland mean:
However, some requirements will continue, including:
For more on the rules around the UK, read more in our explainer.
Sturgeon 'optimistic' measures will not be reimposed, but no guarantee
BBC Breakfast
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tells BBC Breakfast that winter will “pose all sorts of challenges” - adding it wouldn’t be sensible to guarantee there won't be any further lockdowns.
She says: “Every fibre of my being hopes that the restrictions we are lifting today in Scotland will never have to be re-imposed – am I optimistic about that? Yes. Can I guarantee it? I could tell you that… but it wouldn’t be the right thing to say.”
Asked about extending the vaccination programme to children younger than 16, she says she hopes the JCVI will soon have the evidence and the data to recommend the vaccine to children over the age of 12.
She says starting to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds over the weekend was a “positive step” and she hopes “we will be able to extend vaccination to younger people sooner rather than later”.
Nightclubs reopen as Scotland leaves level zero Covid restrictions
Almost all legal Covid restrictions in Scotland have been lifted today.
Social distancing has been scrapped in most places and large outdoor gatherings can go ahead - although face coverings are still required in most public settings.
It also means that large entertainment venues like nightclubs are allowed to reopen and there were clubbers queuing in the early hours to be among the first to hit the dancefloor since the pandemic began.
However, Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is urging caution, warning the public "the virus is still with us".
Read more in our story here.
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our coronavirus live page, where we will bring you the latest updates throughout the day. Here are your main headlines: