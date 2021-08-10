Video content Video caption: Williamson: 'We expect students to be getting better grades' Williamson: 'We expect students to be getting better grades'

Responding to concerns that students heading to university this year might face online rather than in-person learning, the education secretary indicates he expects universities to return to face-to-face teaching.

He tells BBC Breakfast: "We’ve been clear with universities that it is absolutely safe and ok to do face-to-face teaching… I want to see that happen."

He says the government wants to see "high-quality teaching" and a "key element" of that is always going to be in person.

Williamson says he will be asking the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education in England, to "put as much pressure" on universities to resume full face-to-face teaching.

Asked separately on Sky News whether tuition fee refunds should be given if in-person teaching did not resume, he says: "Universities have got to sort of stand up their offer to their own students.

"I think that they have the flexibility and the ability to deliver face-to-face lectures, and expect them to be delivering face-to-face lectures."

Pressed further, he adds: "I think if universities are not delivering what students expect, then actually they shouldn't be charging the full fees."

Asked about whether there will be enough space for the increased number of students going to university, he tells the BBC the government has already worked with institutions on this, including increasing the number of places on medical courses and giving an extra £10m for universities to increase the number of high quality, more expensive courses.

He adds: "We’re confident that the student experience is going to be an ever-better experience."