Nick Gibb is also asked about concerns the gap in exam results between state and private school pupils has widened during the pandemic.

A-level results on Tuesday showed record levels of top grades - but for independent school pupils in England, 70% of A-level results were A* or A, compared with 39% for comprehensive pupils.

The schools minister defends the government's record, saying the attainment gap narrowed between 2010 and the start of the pandemic last year.

He says independent schools have always had a higher proportion of top grades because they are academically selective and argues young people across the board have achieved the high results this year.

However, he acknowledges the pandemic has "amplified" inequalities in education.