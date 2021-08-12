A-level results on Tuesday showed record levels of top grades - but for independent school pupils in England, 70% of A-level results were A* or A, compared with 39% for comprehensive pupils.
The schools minister defends the government's record, saying the attainment gap narrowed between 2010 and the start of the pandemic last year.
He says independent schools have always had a higher proportion of top grades because they are academically selective and argues young people across the board have achieved the high results this year.
However, he acknowledges the pandemic has "amplified" inequalities in education.
These are still valid grades, says schools minister
Schools Minister Nick Gibb has congratulated GCSE pupils for "an amazing achievement in what has been a very challenging year".
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he also thanks teachers, saying they have had "a huge task" providing evidence to award grades.
Asked about concerns this year's grades will not be comparable to other years after exams were cancelled, he tells the programme: "This
is a very different year and I think it’s like comparing apples and oranges."
However, he says people can still be confident in the grades awarded.
“Inevitably you will get a higher proportion of top
grades in this system this year, but they are still valid grades that are backed
up by very real evidence of the performance of those young people," he adds.
Gibb says exams will take place in 2022, but there will be adjustments to ensure fairness. For example some advanced notice of topic areas, after teaching was disrupted by the pandemic.
He adds that the grading system is a matter for the exams watchdog Ofqual, and the government will be saying more about grading in the autumn term.
How have teachers decided results?
With exams cancelled for the second year in a row, teachers
have been given the responsibility to award grades.
Schools decide what teachers base their decisions on – this
can include mock exams, coursework or homework.
Exam boards have been checking the schools' assessment methods
to make sure they follow guidance.
They may also have asked schools for a sample of their
results to check that grades are not significantly out of line with previous
years.
Pandemic has amplified inequalities in education - Gibb
You can read more about how GCSE results are working this year here.
Hundreds of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are finding out their grades, after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.
Instead, grades are being based on teachers’ judgements, with pupils assessed using mock exams, homework or coursework.
A spike in grades is predicted, after there was a leap in top marks at A-level earlier this week.
Exam officials say pupils had multiple chances to show their greatest potential – so grades are likely to be higher on average.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest reaction and updates on the picture across the country throughout the day.