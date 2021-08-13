Commenting on research showing a gulf hospitals' ability to contain Covid last year, Prof Calum Semple of the University of Liverpool, who led much of the work, says things are "much better now".

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether action was taken quickly enough in the first wave, he says the "long answer is yes".

"But it's very hard to turn these things around quickly. You have to look at the root causes. First of all, testing was not ideal. There were challenges around PPE, and at times hospitals were simply overwhelmed, which meant that side rooms that were normally used for isolation - there just weren't enough of them," he adds.

"Now we've got vaccination, excellent testing and plentiful PPE."

Asked whether he thinks it should be mandatory for health care workers coming into to contact with patients to be vaccinated, he says: "Speaking purely in a personal capacity, I do passionately believe that people working in health and social care should be vaccinated as part of their contract of employment."