People walking in London's Covent Garden on 15 August
Covid isolation rules change for England and NI

  1. You're not invulnerable if you're double-jabbed, says expert

    Today Programme

    BBC Radio 4

    Prof Stephen Reicher, psychologist at St Andrews University and a member of the Sage subcommittee advising on behavioural science, has been speaking to the BBC about the new isolation rules for England and Northern Ireland.

    He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it is a "problem" that people are only being advised, rather than required, to get a PCR test if they come into close contact with a positive Covid case.

    "I wish it was stronger, I wish there was a requirement to get a PCR test, but at least there's strong advice."

    But he says he is a "relative optimist" about the situation and has a "fair amount of faith in the good sense and caution of the public" in complying with the new rules.

    He explains that after the 19 July reopening, many experts thought infections would increase "massively", but one of the major reasons they didn't was because "people remained cautious...[and] careful".

    Prof Reicher adds the government must continue getting the "messaging" out to encourage people to get PCR tests and be cautious by limiting their social interactions.

    People are also "not invulnerable if you're double-vaccinated, there's still a fairly good chance you could get infected and infect others," he says.

  2. 16 and 17-year-olds in England to be offered jab by 23 August

    Person receives a vaccination
    The government has said that all 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab or the chance to book one by 23 August.

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid said offering vaccines to this age group by this date would allow teenagers to build up some protection before starting school or college next month.

    Young people in this age group were first offered a jab earlier this month.

    But unlike older age groups, no second dose is being scheduled.

    They will be invited, by text or letter, to get vaccinated either by making an appointment through GPs or by going to a walk-in centre, the Department of Health said.

    Invites are also being sent out in Wales, while in Northern Ireland, walk-in centres are now open to older teenagers, and in Scotland they can register their interest online.

  3. Self-isolation ends for double-jabbed and under-18s in England and NI

    Woman wearing a face covering
    Good morning and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.

    Relaxed Covid isolation rules have come into effect in England and Northern Ireland today.

    It means people who have had two Covid vaccinations or are under 18 will not have to isolate for 10 days if they have been in contact with a positive case.

    People are instead advised to take a PCR Covid test (but they will not have to self-isolate while waiting for the result), wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and limit contact with other people.

    People who test positive or show symptoms will still be legally required to self isolate for 10 days.

    The changes to self-isolation rules have already been implemented in Scotland and Wales.

    The relaxed rules are set to significantly reduce the number of people being compelled to stay at home.

    It comes after firms, including car manufacturers and food distributors, previously complained that the number of staff isolating because they had been "pinged" by the Covid app was disrupting their businesses.

    You can read more here.

