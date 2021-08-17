UK wages up and record vacancies as furlough winds down

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between
June and July as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, but that’s
still 201,000 lower than before the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics says
New Zealand is entering a short lockdown after a case of
Covid was discovered in the community for the first time since February. The
whole country will now go into three days of tight restrictions – with Auckland,
where the case was identified, expected to be in lockdown for seven days
The former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority
has labelled PCR tests for travel "a predictable Covid rip-off". Lord Tyrie said the competition regulator had been "too
slow to react" to complaints
Families who have lost loved ones to Covid are set to meet Scottish government ministers to discuss a future public inquiry
This weekend will be the last chance for adults to get a first dose of a Covid-19 jab at one of Northern Ireland's mass vaccination centres,
health officials say, with the centres due to wind down at the end of
August
Customers should think carefully about handing over personal data when ordering food and drink via their mobile phones, the Information
Commissioner's Office suggests, after table-service apps became commonplace
during the pandemic
We’ll be bringing you updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.