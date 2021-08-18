Unfolding crisis in Afghanistan to be debated by MPs

There are concerns from rights groups that women’s freedoms
could be eroded under the Taliban, which introduced or supported punishments in
line with their strict interpretation of Islam's legal system, Sharia law, when
they controlled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.
The militants have declared a general amnesty across
Afghanistan.
Western countries have been evacuating embassy staff,
citizens and former Afghan employees from the country as the Taliban swept into
power. It follows the withdrawal of US and allied troops.
You can follow live coverage of the situation in Afghanistan
here.
Live Reporting
Edited by Johanna Howitt and Marie Jackson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament EPACopyright: EPA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Why is Parliament being recalled?
The UK Parliament is being recalled from its summer recess to debate the situation in Afghanistan.
MPs had not been due to return until 6 September, but the decision follows pressure from opposition parties and critics of government policy.
The prime minister will open the debate in the House of Commons at 09:30 BST. The debate will last around five hours but no vote is expected.
The House of Lords, whose members include former defence chiefs and ministers involved in the deployment of British troops in 2001, will also meet at 11:00 BST.
Read more here.
What's happening in Afghanistan?
Taliban political leaders have returned to Afghanistan, with most having been in exile in Qatar, after the militants took control of the capital Kabul.
During a press conference on Tuesday the Taliban said Afghanistan would not be used as a base for terror and the rights of women in Afghanistan would be respected "within the framework of Islamic law".
There are concerns from rights groups that women’s freedoms could be eroded under the Taliban, which introduced or supported punishments in line with their strict interpretation of Islam's legal system, Sharia law, when they controlled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.
The militants have declared a general amnesty across Afghanistan.
Western countries have been evacuating embassy staff, citizens and former Afghan employees from the country as the Taliban swept into power. It follows the withdrawal of US and allied troops.
You can follow live coverage of the situation in Afghanistan here.
What's the latest?
The UK government says it will resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees over the coming years, with 5,000 refugees eligible in the first year. Women, girls and others in need will have priority.
But opposition parties say this does not go far enough.
Parliament has been recalled and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to open a debate in the House of Commons about the situation from 09:30 BST.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage as the UK parliament is recalled to debate what to do about the situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized control of the country.
We will be bringing you updates throughout the day.