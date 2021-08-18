Unfolding crisis in Afghanistan to be debated by MPs

UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

The UK Parliament is being recalled from its summer recess to debate the situation in Afghanistan.

MPs had not been due to return until 6 September, but the decision follows pressure from opposition parties and critics of government policy.

The prime minister will open the debate in the House of Commons at 09:30 BST. The debate will last around five hours but no vote is expected.

The House of Lords, whose members include former defence chiefs and ministers involved in the deployment of British troops in 2001, will also meet at 11:00 BST.

