The number of daily cases and deaths in the UK right now are "very worrying", a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the government, has said.

On Wednesday, a further 33,904 lab-confirmed cases and 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test were reported.You may well have noticed that the graphs the government use to track the seven-day average of cases has started to disolay an upward tick after a couple of weeks of it being a downward slope, Take a look.

Asked about the figures, Prof Peter Openshaw told Times Radio: "I think it's very worrying. This is a very large number.

"If you think, 34,000 people, that's a lot of people testing positive, and to be seeing over 100 deaths a day at this stage, you know before schools have gone back, while the weather is still relatively good, we're not back into winter yet.

"I think we're all really anxious about what's going to happen once we return to normality."

He added: "We're going into the winter with really very high levels of infection out there in the community and we just don't really know what's going to happen."