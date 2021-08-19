UK case and death numbers are 'worrying' to scientist
The number of daily cases and deaths in the UK right now are "very worrying", a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the government, has said.
On Wednesday, a further 33,904 lab-confirmed cases and 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test were reported.You may well have noticed that the graphs the government use to track the seven-day average of cases has started to disolay an upward tick after a couple of weeks of it being a downward slope, Take a look.
Asked about the figures, Prof Peter Openshaw told Times Radio: "I think it's very worrying. This is a very large number.
"If you think, 34,000 people, that's a lot of people testing positive, and to be seeing over 100 deaths a day at this stage, you know before schools have gone back, while the weather is still relatively good, we're not back into winter yet.
"I think we're all really anxious about what's going to happen once we return to normality."
He added: "We're going into the winter with really very high levels of infection out there in the community and we just don't really know what's going to happen."
'Hard to predict' if 12 to 15-year-olds will join vaccination programme
It is "hard to predict" whether 12 to 15-year-olds will soon be routinely vaccinated in the UK, Adam Fnn said in the same Today interview.
He reminded listeners that children and adolescents "really very seldom get seriously ill with Covid, so therefore it becomes a very marginal decision for scientists to weigh up whether they gain any benefit from being immunised.
He said: "To immunise a child for the benefit of other family members who themselves can be protected by being immunised, you know, that begins to become slightly tricky to decide.
"I think we're all much more comfortable immunising people where they actually themselves benefit from the immunisation and that that's clear-cut."
Decision on who gets third vaccine dose due 'imminently'
A decision is imminent on who should get a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.
Prof Adam Finn told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think there's enough evidence, and I think we'll be imminently deciding, that there will be some people who will need a third dose, particularly people who we know are very unlikely to be well protected by those first two doses.
"But I think we do need more evidence before we can make a firm decision on a much broader booster programme."
Earlier, Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast the JCVI would be meeting this morning to discuss the issue.
He said it was "less clear" whether offering a third dose more widely across the population was "going to make very much difference".
He added that the protective effects of vaccines against becoming sick were "excellent".
But he said the ability of the vaccination programme to prevent the virus circulating was "less good than we'd hoped".
Watchdog warned government in April about prices of PCR tests
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England is at its highest level in five months. A total of 5,514 patients were in hospital on 18 August, according to the latest figures from NHS England
Government officials were warned in April and May that consumers could face risks from the fast-growing Covid PCR testing industry. The business and competition regulator said it provided advice and market analysis to officials from the Department of Health and Social Care
Having two Covid vaccine doses remains the best way to protect against the Delta variant, a large study concludes. The AstraZeneca jab, though initially less effective, offers the same protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England is at its highest level in five months. A total of 5,514 patients were in hospital on 18 August, according to the latest figures from NHS England
Government officials were warned in April and May that consumers could face risks from the fast-growing Covid PCR testing industry. The business and competition regulator said it provided advice and market analysis to officials from the Department of Health and Social Care
A first Covid case has been detected in the Tokyo Paralympics village, just days before the Games are due to start, organisers said on Thursday
Two vaccine doses remains best protection against Delta - study
A litte more on that top story we just mentioned about two doses of Covid vaccine remains the best way to protect against the Delta variant, first identified in India and now dominant in the UK.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, though initially less effective, offers the same high protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months, the largest study of its kind suggests.
But neither is as effective as it is against the Alpha variant, responsible for most UK infections last winter.
There is insufficient data for Moderna.
