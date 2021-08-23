BBC Copyright: BBC

A new NHS video featuring three previously healthy Covid patients in their 20s and 30s carries the message - "don’t think you’re invincible, get the jab".

One of those in the video is Megan Higgins, 25, from Leatherhead, Surrey.

Megan tells BBC Breakfast that on bad days she experiences all over joint pain and “that feeling of being absolutely exhausted from when you wake up to when you go to sleep”.

She is too tired to do the things she used to enjoy, like horse riding, running and dog walking.

She says: “One of the things I really notice is my emotional resilience…when you’re that tired everything hits you so much harder.

“I had a knot at the end of my hair and trying to comb it out I remember getting so upset because I couldn’t keep my hands above my head long enough to pick at the knot.

“I remember getting so frustrated that I wasn’t strong enough to do it. I wasn’t aware enough or awake enough.

"Something as silly as brushing your hair out can be emotionally really quite traumatising.”

Her message to young people is that it is “definitely worth getting the coronavirus vaccine”.

She says: “It’s not just a cut and dry - you might be young and fit and you think you can fight it off - which I did and then six, eight months down the line you’re dragging yourself through the day.

“Because the long-term effects can be more devastating than the actual short-term virus for some people.”