No need to restart vaccine programme - JCVI member

England saw a rise in young adults taking up smoking during the first lockdown, according to a study .

The number of 18 to 34-year-olds who classed themselves as smokers increased by a quarter, from 21.5% to 26.8%, says Cancer Research UK.

The data does not explain why the changes occurred but experts believe many turned to cigarettes in response to stress.

At the same time, heavy drinking increased across adults of all ages.

The findings, published in the journal Addiction, come from monthly surveys , each involving hundreds of people, about tobacco and alcohol use.

