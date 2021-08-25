A man being vaccinated
No need to restart vaccine programme - JCVI member

  1. Smoking surged in young during lockdown

    England saw a rise in young adults taking up smoking during the first lockdown, according to a study.

    The number of 18 to 34-year-olds who classed themselves as smokers increased by a quarter, from 21.5% to 26.8%, says Cancer Research UK.

    The data does not explain why the changes occurred but experts believe many turned to cigarettes in response to stress.

    At the same time, heavy drinking increased across adults of all ages.

    The findings, published in the journal Addiction, come from monthly surveys, each involving hundreds of people, about tobacco and alcohol use.

  2. The UK's Covid numbers

  3. Covid protection waning in double-jabbed

    And here's more on that study that Adam Finn was commenting on: researchers say they are seeing some waning of protection against Covid infections in double-jabbed people.

    The real-world study includes data on positive Covid PCR test results between May and July 2021 among more than a million people who had received two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

    Protection after two shots of Pfizer decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months.

    For AstraZeneca, the fall was from 77% to 67% at four to five months.

    Waning protection is to be expected, say experts.

  4. No need to restart vaccination, JCVI member says

    A study that shows protection against Covid infection wanes among the double-jabbed does not mean the vaccination programme will need to be restarted, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

    Protection after two shots of Pfizer decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months.

    Prof Adam Finn told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I certainly don’t think we’re talking about starting all over again in terms of needing to give more priming doses.”

    He said the good news was that other studies suggested the vaccines still offered good protection against serious illness and hospitalisation.

    “But we do need to watch out very carefully to see if this waning against milder disease begins to translate into occurrence of more severe cases because then boosters will be needed.”

  5. Good morning and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page. Will be bringing you the main coronavirus developments from the UK and around the world.

    But first, here are the main stories this morning:

