NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a\npossible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds. Any change to the rollout next month will be dependent on a\nrecommendation from experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and\nImmunisation (JCVI). Currently only those in this age group who are living with a\nvulnerable adult or who have certain health conditions are being offered a jab. The Department of Health says no decisions have been made but\nit confirms planning for a range of scenarios is taking place. Read more .
Secondary pupils in England are being urged to get tested ahead
of the new term, as the
government launches a campaign to reassure parents and children it is safe to
return to school
The NHS has temporarily stopped
some blood testing or certain conditions due to shortages of collection
tubes driven by demand for Covid tests
Two Conservative MPs are calling for the £20-per-week
increase in Universal Credit payments, introduced during the pandemic, to be made permanent
Japan has suspended the use of
about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine because of contamination.
Here are the main stories this morning: