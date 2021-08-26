Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The Netherlands is among the nations already rolling out Covid jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds Image caption: The Netherlands is among the nations already rolling out Covid jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds

NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds.

Any change to the rollout next month will be dependent on a recommendation from experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Currently only those in this age group who are living with a vulnerable adult or who have certain health conditions are being offered a jab.

The Department of Health says no decisions have been made but it confirms planning for a range of scenarios is taking place.

