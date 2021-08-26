Young woman being vaccinated
NHS England prepares jabs plan for 12 to 15-year-olds

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. NHS England prepares jabs plan for 12 to 15-year-olds

    A teenager being vaccinated in the Netherlands
    Image caption: The Netherlands is among the nations already rolling out Covid jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds

    NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds.

    Any change to the rollout next month will be dependent on a recommendation from experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

    Currently only those in this age group who are living with a vulnerable adult or who have certain health conditions are being offered a jab.

    The Department of Health says no decisions have been made but it confirms planning for a range of scenarios is taking place.

    Read more.

  2. Good morning

    Vaccination centre
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

