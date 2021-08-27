People wear masks during exercise in Auckland, New Zealand
  1. New Zealand lockdown extended to curb Delta spread - Ardern

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a Covid 19 update on 18 August 2021
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says caution is still needed over the Delta variant spread

    New Zealand's national lockdown will be extended until the end of the month, with regions south of Auckland being downgraded to level 3 after that date, prime minister Jacinda Ardern says.

    Ardern says it is likely Auckland and Northland will remain under full lockdown for another two weeks, with a review due on Monday.

    New Zealand has reported 70 new Covid cases today, with a total of 347 active cases in the community, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

    Referring to the latest infection data, Ardern tells a news conference: "We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases. Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend and then flatten that curve.

    "We are doing really well and we have evidence that what we are doing is working, but caution is still required."

    She adds that Auckland will likely remain under lockdown in order to "get Delta under control and reopen fully and safely".

    "We simply can't do that if we still have a lot of Delta circulating in the community," Ardern says.

    "To move safely down we will need to be confident we have stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated."

  2. What's happening in Australia?

    Shoppers wear face masks in Sydney
    Copyright: EPA

    New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, saw a slight drop in Covid cases on Friday with 882 new infections - but still close to the record 1,029 seen on Thursday, Reuters reports.

    The regional lockdown has been extended, with all of New South Wales under stay-at-home orders until at least 23:59 on 10 September.

    Residents must stay at home unless they have a reasonable excuse to leave, which includes buying food or other goods locally, going to work or a place of education, exercise within 5km of your home, or for medical or caring reasons.

    People cannot have visitors in their home from outside their household, including family and friends.

    Meanwhile, there will be new freedoms for fully vaccinated people from next month after NSW's government said it hit its target of administering 6 million jabs.

    The lockdown in Sydney had already been extended until at least the end of September, with a curfew for the city's worst-hit suburbs.

  3. Welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.

    If you’re just sitting down to your morning coffee, here’s a quick round-up of the main headlines this morning:

    • New Zealand will remain in full lockdown - until midnight on Tuesday, prime minister Jacinda Ardern says, before being downgraded to level 3 restrictions on Wednesday. Auckland and Northland are set to stay under the toughest measures for a further two weeks, with a review on Monday, Ardern says
    • In Australia’s New South Wales, stay-at-home orders have been extended until at least 23:59 on 10 September. The region, which has Sydney as its capital, recorded 882 new Covid cases on Friday, hovering close to the record 1,029 seen on Thursday
    • A major study of coronavirus vaccines suggests the AstraZeneca jab does raise the risk of blood clots and another serious bleeding condition – but that the risk of such problems is still much higher following Covid infection
    • Side-effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12-to-15-year-olds at high risk from Covid are mild and clear up quickly, a small study suggests. Doctors in Bristol tracked 27 children with neurological conditions for two weeks after their jabs and found the youngsters, who had been shielding, had similar side-effects to adults
    • Changes in shopping habits accelerated by the pandemic exacerbated difficulties for High Street retailers, resulting in the UK losing 83% of its main department stores in the five years since BHS collapsed, according to analysis
    • Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to the UK's Covid travel restrictions, announced yesterday evening. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the red list from Monday.
