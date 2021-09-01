Stacey Oakley says the additional payments made a "massive difference" to her and her two daughters, meaning they could afford things such as Christmas presents, house repairs and school uniforms with less worry.
But she says now the increase barely covers rising costs such as food prices and energy bills, placing families in greater financial difficulty when it is phased out in late September.
"It’s going to be a case of choosing whether to buy shopping for a week or to heat your house," she says.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has defended the government's decision to "focus on supporting people back into work".
But Wales's Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt tells the Today programme 37% of Universal Credit claimants are already working, some in key worker roles.
She says it comes as the furlough scheme is being ended, which could lead to some people losing their jobs.
Covid could affect exam results until 2024, Labour warns
Labour’s shadow education secretary has been setting out the party’s plan for holding exams next year after two summers of cancellations.
Kate Green tells BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme students must start the year with “much more certainty” about how their qualifications will be assessed and knowing there is a “fallback plan” if exams have to be cancelled again.
Labour has criticised the government for “inaction” over the issue.
Green says students should be given a greater choice of questions so even if they cannot be taught the whole curriculum they will be able to choose topics they have learned.
There should be two standardised assessment points in spring as a fallback in case exams in summer are cancelled, she says, and back up papers available for any students who miss exams due to illness or self-isolation.
Green says the grade distribution - which helps determine the number of pupils receiving each grade - should be pegged to 2020, to recognise that students should be compared to other cohorts disrupted by the pandemic.
“I don’t think we’re going to be out of the situation where Covid affects results until 2024,” the shadow education secretary says.
She says the government should also think “longer term”, adding that while exams have an “important place” the past two years show “the dangers of putting all your eggs in one basket” with results dependent on final exams.
Pressure on world leaders to provide 14 billion jabs
A group including dozens of health experts, former government officials and charities has written to US President Joe Biden and G20 leaders to call for a global summit to end the pandemic.
They want them to use the UN General Assembly this month to commit to providing seven billion doses of vaccines by the end of the year, and a further seven billion by mid-2022 - enough to vaccinate everyone on earth.
They say world leaders should ensure that 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated by the middle of next year.
With signatories from the US, UK, Europe and Africa, the letter says the world is at a “perilous and urgent moment” in the pandemic, and says cases worldwide must be dramatically decreased and the spread of the virus slowed through vaccination to avoid “further catastrophe”.
“We are in a race against time. Without immediate action, there will be millions more infections and deaths, and new variants could emerge and pierce vaccine immunity,” the letter says.
Health experts, former government officials and charities are calling for world leaders to organise a global summit aimed at ending the pandemic. They want wealthy countries to provide 7 billion jabs by the end of the year and to vaccinate 70% of the world population by mid-2022
Labour has criticised government “inaction” for allowing students to return to school with no idea how they will be examined at the end of the year. The party has published its own plan for holding exams fairly, with advance notice of topics and back-up papers for students who are ill or isolating
Health experts, former government officials and charities are calling for world leaders to organise a global summit aimed at ending the pandemic. They want wealthy countries to provide 7 billion jabs by the end of the year and to vaccinate 70% of the world population by mid-2022
The UK government has rejected calls from politicians across its four nations to halt the £20-a-week cuts to Universal Credit, which would end support introduced in the pandemic
Labour has criticised government “inaction” for allowing students to return to school with no idea how they will be examined at the end of the year. The party has published its own plan for holding exams fairly, with advance notice of topics and back-up papers for students who are ill or isolating
Japan has suspended the use of a batch of Modern vaccines over fears they might be contaminated after black particles were found in one vial. The country previously put 1.63 million doses on hold over contamination concerns
And ministers in the Republic of Ireland have agreed a plan which would effectively end Covid restrictions by 22 October.
