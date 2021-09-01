PA Media Copyright: PA Media Results for the last two summers have been disrupted by the pandemic Image caption: Results for the last two summers have been disrupted by the pandemic

Labour’s shadow education secretary has been setting out the party’s plan for holding exams next year after two summers of cancellations.

Kate Green tells BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme students must start the year with “much more certainty” about how their qualifications will be assessed and knowing there is a “fallback plan” if exams have to be cancelled again.

Labour has criticised the government for “inaction” over the issue.

Green says students should be given a greater choice of questions so even if they cannot be taught the whole curriculum they will be able to choose topics they have learned.

There should be two standardised assessment points in spring as a fallback in case exams in summer are cancelled, she says, and back up papers available for any students who miss exams due to illness or self-isolation.

Green says the grade distribution - which helps determine the number of pupils receiving each grade - should be pegged to 2020, to recognise that students should be compared to other cohorts disrupted by the pandemic.

“I don’t think we’re going to be out of the situation where Covid affects results until 2024,” the shadow education secretary says.

She says the government should also think “longer term”, adding that while exams have an “important place” the past two years show “the dangers of putting all your eggs in one basket” with results dependent on final exams.