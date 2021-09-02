Video content Video caption: Education Secretary: 'We're trying to strike a sensible balance' Education Secretary: 'We're trying to strike a sensible balance'

A decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on whether all under-16s should be offered Covid vaccines is due "very, very soon", the education secretary has said.

“I think parents would find it deeply reassuring to have a choice of whether their children should have a vaccine or not," Gavin Williamson tells BBC Breakfast.

“We obviously wait for the decision of JCVI. Probably a lot of us are very keen to hear that and very much hope that we’re in a position of being able to roll out vaccinations for those who are under the age of 16."

He defends the steps being taken to prevent the spread of Covid, as measures such as mask requirements in schools are lifted.

Many children had already safely returned and were benefitting from a "more normal classroom experience", he says.

"We've been trying to strike that sensible balance," he says.