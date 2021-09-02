Decision on vaccines for under-16s due 'very, very soon'
A decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on whether all under-16s should be offered Covid vaccines is due "very, very soon", the education secretary has said.
“I think parents would find it deeply reassuring to have a choice of whether their children should have a vaccine or not," Gavin Williamson tells BBC Breakfast.
“We obviously wait for the decision of JCVI. Probably a lot of us are very keen to hear that and very much hope that we’re in a position of being able to roll out vaccinations for those who are under the age of 16."
He defends the steps being taken to prevent the spread of Covid, as measures such as mask requirements in schools are lifted.
Many children had already safely returned and were benefitting from a "more normal classroom experience", he says.
"We've been trying to strike that sensible balance," he says.
School funding warning as pupils return to class
BBCCopyright: BBC
Core school spending per pupil in England will remain lower in real terms than in 2009-10, despite the government's funding boost, an analysis suggests.
The government has allocated an extra £7.1bn for schools in England through to 2022-23, as schools try to help pupils catch up on learning lost to the past 18 months of Covid disruption.
But an analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found school spending per pupil in 2022-23 will still be around 1-2% lower than in 2009-10, when inflation is taken into account.
The research comes as pupils return to schools in England and Wales.
The government has said it is expanding its £1bn tutoring catch-up scheme.
It is "highly likely" there will be a programme of booster vaccinations, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Prof Anthony Harnden says a scientific recommendation is due to be made over the next few weeks and ministers will make the final decision.
There is a lot of "very complicated modelling and data analysis" taking place, he says.
"What we don’t want to do is boost people and then find we have a new variant and we can’t boost them again because we’ve boosted them too soon and those people might not have needed the booster in the first place," he says.
Harnden says the decision last night to give a third dose to a small number of vulnerable patients with suppressed immune systems differed from the booster shots in that this group had not responded to the second dose sufficiently.
The aim was to give them "an insurance policy" and bring their immunity up to the level of everyone else, he says.
The people who will receive a third dose include people with genetic immune conditions, blood cancers, advanced HIV, rheumatoid arthritis patients on immune-suppressing drugs and people who have had immunosuppressant chemotherapy in the last six months.
Fully-vaccinated people twice as likely to be asymptomatic, study suggests
One of the team behind that study on how being fully vaccinated lowers your risk of long Covid has been explaining the findings to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Dr Claire Steves, who works on the Zoe symptom tracking app at King's College London, says they compared people who were fully vaccinated and contracted the virus to those who had not been jabbed and found there was significantly less risk of symptoms lasting more than four weeks.
They tracked 1.2 million people overall, and found that 0.2% of vaccinated people got infected. Only 5% of those went on to develop long Covid, compared to 11% in the unvaccinated group.
Steves says vaccinated people were also twice as likely to be asymptomatic.
"That’s good news for you as a person, because you won’t get many symptoms and won’t have your life disrupted," she says.
But she adds that vaccinated people who are in contact with vulnerable people should take care to get tested regularly.
Being fully vaccinated cuts risk of long Covid - study
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 not only cuts the risk of catching the virus, but also of an infection turning into long Covid, a new study suggests.
It shows that in the minority of people who do get Covid despite two jabs, the odds of developing symptoms lasting longer than four weeks are cut by 50%.
This is compared with people who are not vaccinated.
So far, 78.9% of people in the UK have had two doses of a Covid vaccine.
Schools not the drivers of Covid spread, says PHE chief
As many students in England and Wales return to school today, there are concerns about the impact on the spread of the virus. Scotland, which returned in August, now has the highest levels of infection of any of the UK nations.
Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, has been offering reassurance to parents on BBC Breakfast.
“We understand, and I understand fully, that parents may be nervous but I would stress again that schools are not the drivers and not the hubs of infection,” she says.
Despite calls from teacher unions for tougher measures to prevent transmission, she says she believes schools have the “right regimes” in place, with extra cleaning, advice on ventilation and testing.
She says outbreaks are expected but there are “tried and tested” ways of dealing with them.
Pupils are being asked to take two tests on site in their first week and two tests each week for the rest of the month to detect any “hidden late-summer viruses”, she said.
NHS groups sound alarm over patient safety
The health service faces a “completely unprecedented” funding shortfall, the boss of NHS Providers, the organisation that represents hospitals and other trusts has warned.
Chris Hopson tells Radio 4's Today programme: “I’ve been giving interviews to this programme on the NHS for nearly a decade and we have never felt the need to issue such a clear and stark warning.”
He says the government has provided an extra £18bn in 2020 and £7bn so far this year with more to come. But there are reports it wants to cut funding for dealing with the impact of the pandemic to £5bn next year - half of what Hopson says is needed.
“We wanted to sound a very clear alarm bell today that if front-line NHS funding is £5bn short next year then genuinely patent safety and quality of care will be at risk,” Hopson says.
Hopson says the funding shortfall will mean waiting lists would rise from 5.5 million to 13 million and will take up to seven years to clear instead of two or three.
The prime minister and chancellor face a “career-defining decision” about whether to address NHS backlogs, he adds.
The government said it had already provided additional money to tackle backlogs.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to today's coronavirus live page. We'll be bringing you updates from the UK and across the world throughout the day, but first here's a look at some of the main stories this morning:
Joe Rogan, one of the world’s most popular podcast hosts, says he contracted Covid. He previously caused controversy for saying young, healthy people did not need the vaccine, but says he feels “great”
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Patient safety is at risk unless the NHS receives an extra £10bn next year to recover from the impact of the pandemic, health bosses say. Half this money is needed to cover the costs of Covid-19 with the remainder intended to tackle long waiting lists, they argue
-
Full vaccination against Covid-19 not only cuts the risk of infection, but also reduces the chances of developing long Covid by 50%, a study by King's College London suggests.
- The Duke of Sussex has called on governments to tackle the “huge disparity” in vaccine access worldwide, as he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab
-
Millions of pupils in England and Wales return to school today, amid concerns about lost learning, funding and the risk of the virus spreading in schools
-
Joe Rogan, one of the world’s most popular podcast hosts, says he contracted Covid. He previously caused controversy for saying young, healthy people did not need the vaccine, but says he feels “great”
- Quarantine requirements for non-vaccinated UK travellers to Portugal have been lifted, allowing them to show a negative PCR test for entry
-
North Korea has asked for millions of vaccine doses allocated to it through the Covax scheme to be given to harder-hit countries
Decision on vaccines for under-16s due 'very, very soon'
A decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on whether all under-16s should be offered Covid vaccines is due "very, very soon", the education secretary has said.
“I think parents would find it deeply reassuring to have a choice of whether their children should have a vaccine or not," Gavin Williamson tells BBC Breakfast.
“We obviously wait for the decision of JCVI. Probably a lot of us are very keen to hear that and very much hope that we’re in a position of being able to roll out vaccinations for those who are under the age of 16."
He defends the steps being taken to prevent the spread of Covid, as measures such as mask requirements in schools are lifted.
Many children had already safely returned and were benefitting from a "more normal classroom experience", he says.
"We've been trying to strike that sensible balance," he says.
School funding warning as pupils return to class
Core school spending per pupil in England will remain lower in real terms than in 2009-10, despite the government's funding boost, an analysis suggests.
The government has allocated an extra £7.1bn for schools in England through to 2022-23, as schools try to help pupils catch up on learning lost to the past 18 months of Covid disruption.
But an analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found school spending per pupil in 2022-23 will still be around 1-2% lower than in 2009-10, when inflation is taken into account.
The research comes as pupils return to schools in England and Wales.
The government has said it is expanding its £1bn tutoring catch-up scheme.
Read more
Booster jab programme highly likely, says vaccine expert
It is "highly likely" there will be a programme of booster vaccinations, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Prof Anthony Harnden says a scientific recommendation is due to be made over the next few weeks and ministers will make the final decision.
There is a lot of "very complicated modelling and data analysis" taking place, he says.
"What we don’t want to do is boost people and then find we have a new variant and we can’t boost them again because we’ve boosted them too soon and those people might not have needed the booster in the first place," he says.
Harnden says the decision last night to give a third dose to a small number of vulnerable patients with suppressed immune systems differed from the booster shots in that this group had not responded to the second dose sufficiently.
The aim was to give them "an insurance policy" and bring their immunity up to the level of everyone else, he says.
The people who will receive a third dose include people with genetic immune conditions, blood cancers, advanced HIV, rheumatoid arthritis patients on immune-suppressing drugs and people who have had immunosuppressant chemotherapy in the last six months.
Fully-vaccinated people twice as likely to be asymptomatic, study suggests
One of the team behind that study on how being fully vaccinated lowers your risk of long Covid has been explaining the findings to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Dr Claire Steves, who works on the Zoe symptom tracking app at King's College London, says they compared people who were fully vaccinated and contracted the virus to those who had not been jabbed and found there was significantly less risk of symptoms lasting more than four weeks.
They tracked 1.2 million people overall, and found that 0.2% of vaccinated people got infected. Only 5% of those went on to develop long Covid, compared to 11% in the unvaccinated group.
Steves says vaccinated people were also twice as likely to be asymptomatic.
"That’s good news for you as a person, because you won’t get many symptoms and won’t have your life disrupted," she says.
But she adds that vaccinated people who are in contact with vulnerable people should take care to get tested regularly.
Being fully vaccinated cuts risk of long Covid - study
Being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 not only cuts the risk of catching the virus, but also of an infection turning into long Covid, a new study suggests.
It shows that in the minority of people who do get Covid despite two jabs, the odds of developing symptoms lasting longer than four weeks are cut by 50%.
This is compared with people who are not vaccinated.
So far, 78.9% of people in the UK have had two doses of a Covid vaccine.
Read more
Schools not the drivers of Covid spread, says PHE chief
As many students in England and Wales return to school today, there are concerns about the impact on the spread of the virus. Scotland, which returned in August, now has the highest levels of infection of any of the UK nations.
Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, has been offering reassurance to parents on BBC Breakfast.
“We understand, and I understand fully, that parents may be nervous but I would stress again that schools are not the drivers and not the hubs of infection,” she says.
Despite calls from teacher unions for tougher measures to prevent transmission, she says she believes schools have the “right regimes” in place, with extra cleaning, advice on ventilation and testing.
She says outbreaks are expected but there are “tried and tested” ways of dealing with them.
Pupils are being asked to take two tests on site in their first week and two tests each week for the rest of the month to detect any “hidden late-summer viruses”, she said.
NHS groups sound alarm over patient safety
The health service faces a “completely unprecedented” funding shortfall, the boss of NHS Providers, the organisation that represents hospitals and other trusts has warned.
Chris Hopson tells Radio 4's Today programme: “I’ve been giving interviews to this programme on the NHS for nearly a decade and we have never felt the need to issue such a clear and stark warning.”
He says the government has provided an extra £18bn in 2020 and £7bn so far this year with more to come. But there are reports it wants to cut funding for dealing with the impact of the pandemic to £5bn next year - half of what Hopson says is needed.
“We wanted to sound a very clear alarm bell today that if front-line NHS funding is £5bn short next year then genuinely patent safety and quality of care will be at risk,” Hopson says.
Hopson says the funding shortfall will mean waiting lists would rise from 5.5 million to 13 million and will take up to seven years to clear instead of two or three.
The prime minister and chancellor face a “career-defining decision” about whether to address NHS backlogs, he adds.
The government said it had already provided additional money to tackle backlogs.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to today's coronavirus live page. We'll be bringing you updates from the UK and across the world throughout the day, but first here's a look at some of the main stories this morning: