The UK and Australia have struck a deal over Covid vaccines, with the UK to supply four million Pfizer jabs to Australia.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the deal during a press conference from the country's capital Canberra.

It follows another vaccine swap deal a few days ago, when Singapore agreed to send 500,000 vaccines that were about to expire to Australia. The agreement will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December.

Announcing the deal with the UK, Morrison says: "The plane is on the tarmac now. It will be leaving tomorrow.

"Those doses will be coming over the course of the next few weeks, which will see us double the Pfizer doses that we have during September.

"This means from Downing Street to Down Under, we are doubling down on what the Pfizer doses are here in Australia this month."

Australia has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts among wealthy countries, with just 36.4% of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated. Millions of people are living in lockdown, amid an outbreak of the Delta variant which began in June.

The country recorded its 1,000th death from the pandemic at the end of August.