Pupils return as classroom Covid rules lift
How are pupils being kept Covid-safe? | What are the main Covid symptoms?
How are pupils being kept Covid-safe?
Pupils are returning to school across the UK - with new measures in place to prevent large numbers being sent home because of Covid.
However, the start of the new term has prompted concerns it could spark a rise in cases.
So how are pupils being kept safe? The answer depends on where in the UK you live.
Scotland, schools and surges
Chris Jeavans
BBC News
What can the pattern of Covid cases in Scotland tell us as English schools prepare to return to the classroom?
Most Scottish schools went back around 18 August and since that time Covid cases in Scotland have reached record levels.
We can't say that the rise has been solely caused by the schools returning - the increase in cases began in early August and then took a steeper turn while pupils were still on holiday.
The increase was initially fastest among 15 to 19-year-olds and 20 to 24-year olds. But cases among the under-15s in Scotland are now also rising sharply and have trebled since school restarted.
Although cases were much lower at this point in 2020 they followed a similar pattern, rising before schools went back and then increasing more steeply later in September.
In England, cases have been fairly flat across August - will the new term cause them to rise in the same way?
Chief medics consider teenage jabs
As millions of pupils return to classrooms, UK chief medical officers are considering whether teenagers should be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The current advice is that only those 12 to 15-year-olds with certain health conditions should be offered the jab.
On Friday, the government's vaccine advisers, the JCVI group, declined to recommend the jab for all teenagers in that age group because the benefits to health were marginal.
But the chief medical officers are likely to consider the broader societal benefits of vaccinations - including a potential reduction in disruption to learning.
Read our explainer on why the decision on child jabs is so difficult.
Millions of school pupils in England and Wales are returning to classrooms after a summer break.
Most Covid restrictions have been lifted - including mandatory face mask requirements and isolation bubbles.
Pupils in Scotland went back last month under different measures - classrooms in Northern Ireland and a few areas of England reopened last week.
Older pupils in England will be urged to take two rapid Covid tests at school this week - and then be asked to regularly test at home.
But experts are warning of a surge in cases without precautions such as face masks.
Read more here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments this Monday.
We’ll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.