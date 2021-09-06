What can the pattern of Covid cases in Scotland tell us as English schools prepare to return to the classroom?

Most Scottish schools went back around 18 August and since that time Covid cases in Scotland have reached record levels.

We can't say that the rise has been solely caused by the schools returning - the increase in cases began in early August and then took a steeper turn while pupils were still on holiday.

The increase was initially fastest among 15 to 19-year-olds and 20 to 24-year olds. But cases among the under-15s in Scotland are now also rising sharply and have trebled since school restarted.

Although cases were much lower at this point in 2020 they followed a similar pattern, rising before schools went back and then increasing more steeply later in September.

In England, cases have been fairly flat across August - will the new term cause them to rise in the same way?