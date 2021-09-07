Live
Social care set for 'historic' reform, says Zahawi
viewing this page
Why workers face the bill | Arguments ahead as PM sets out overhaul | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Why workers face the bill | Arguments ahead as PM sets out overhaul | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Analysis Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is National Insurance?
Let’s start with some basics. National Insurance is a tax paid on earnings and the profits of self-employed workers.
If you're employed by somebody, you'll start paying National Insurance when you're earning just under £10,000 a year.
Then, you'll pay 12% of earnings up to about £50,000 a year. Above that point you pay 2% of your earnings.
National Insurance is used to pay for the NHS, unemployment benefit, sickness and disability allowances, and the state pension.
Zahawi: Plans are historic and ambitious
We have heard from Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who tells BBC Breakfast the plans to "deal with a broken social care system" represent "truly historic and ambitious reform".
In his interview he does not offer too many clues about what might be in the PM's announcement.
Asked if he would back a 1.25% rise, he says, as a minister, he does not want to speculate.
When pressed on whether such a rise would be unfair pressure on low earners and young people, he says he won't comment on hypotheticals and it is not in his remit to deal with the finances of the government.
Any debate about the fact that an NI rise would break the Conservatives' manifesto pledge could take place once the plans had been set out, he adds.
He says the task of fixing a system that has been "broken for many decades" is not easy and will not be fixed "in five minutes" but he hopes Labour will get behind the plans.
"One-in-seven people pay £100,000 or more for their social care, so in my view that nettle has to be grasped," he says. “This prime minister will not shirk that responsibility.
"Our constituents who are suffering a broken system deserve better," he adds.
When will we know more?
The prime minister will first present his plans to the cabinet this morning. He’ll then set out the details in a statement to the Commons.
Later in the day, we’re expecting him to be joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid for a press conference. Stay with us for all the latest.
What can we expect?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The government is expected to announce an increase in National Insurance, likely of 1.25%, to raise billions of pounds to pay for helping the NHS catch up with lost time and treatment after the pandemic, and to help improve and pay for social care in England.
I'm told the cash raised - potentially more than £12bn - will be ring-fenced somehow, targeted initially at the health service itself, then will switch to social care after three years.
Expect also promises of changes to how the system works, including limiting the amount that families have to pay for care if need it.
Read more from Laura here.
What is social care?
England’s current social care system is intended to help older and working-age disabled people with day-to-day tasks such as washing, dressing, eating and medication.
According to think tank the King's Fund, local councils received 1.9 million requests for support in 2019-20, with 560,000 from working age adults and 1.4 million from older people.
According to the NHS, the gross current expenditure on adult social care by local authorities was £19.7bn in 2019-20.
Just under half of all expenditure on social care helps working-age adults, with the remainder spent helping people aged 65 years and over.
For working-age adults, the biggest cost is learning disability support, while for those of retirement age, physical support accounts for the biggest expenditure.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage as Boris Johnson prepares to set out his long-awaited plan for social care in England.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates and developments through the day.