We have heard from Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who tells BBC Breakfast the plans to "deal with a broken social care system" represent "truly historic and ambitious reform".

In his interview he does not offer too many clues about what might be in the PM's announcement.

Asked if he would back a 1.25% rise, he says, as a minister, he does not want to speculate.

When pressed on whether such a rise would be unfair pressure on low earners and young people, he says he won't comment on hypotheticals and it is not in his remit to deal with the finances of the government.

Any debate about the fact that an NI rise would break the Conservatives' manifesto pledge could take place once the plans had been set out, he adds.

He says the task of fixing a system that has been "broken for many decades" is not easy and will not be fixed "in five minutes" but he hopes Labour will get behind the plans.

"One-in-seven people pay £100,000 or more for their social care, so in my view that nettle has to be grasped," he says. “This prime minister will not shirk that responsibility.

"Our constituents who are suffering a broken system deserve better," he adds.